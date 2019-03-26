Vapotherm : Emergency Department Subgroup Study Showed Hi-VNI® Technology Had Similar Outcomes to Non-invasive Positive Pressure Ventilation in Management of Respiratory Distress Among Acute Decompensated Heart Failure Patients

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), a global medical technology company
focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary
Hi-VNI® Technology, today announced that a paper published in the American
Journal of Emergency Medicine, titled “HVNI vs NIPPV in the
treatment of Acute Decompensated Heart Failure: subgroup analysis of a
multi-center trial in the ED” showed equivalent outcomes between Hi-VNI
Technology and Non-invasive Positive Pressure Ventilation (NiPPV) in the
treatment of respiratory distress in a subgroup of patients suffering
from acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF). More than one million
patients with ADHF as a primary diagnosis are admitted to U.S. hospitals
each year.
“These results represent another proof point that Vapotherm Hi-VNI
Technology is a viable alternative to relieve undifferentiated
respiratory distress across a wide variety of patient populations,” said
Joe Army, President and CEO. “This analysis shows that even if that
diagnosis is respiratory distress due to exacerbation of CHF, Hi-VNI
Technology provides Mask-Free NIV™ for spontaneously breathing patients
and is potentially a viable alternative to NiPPV. This is particularly
important for ED clinicians who may need to make treatment decisions
before knowing the patient diagnosis.”
The ADHF patient subgroup is from a larger multi-center trial that
compares the efficacy of NiPPV and High Velocity Nasal Insufflation
(HVNI) in treating adults in undifferentiated respiratory distress
presenting in the Emergency Department (ED) that found HVNI non-inferior
to NiPPV. This ADHF subgroup analysis, which examined the 42 patients
that constituted the subset of enrolled patients with an ADHF discharge
diagnosis, determined that the primary clinical outcomes between Hi-VNI
and NiPPV are also comparable for the subgroup.
Secondary outcomes of the original study included findings that
Vapotherm’s Hi-VNI Technology was superior or equivalent to NiPPV in the
physician perception of patient comfort and tolerance, and the clinical
use of the technology.
Mask-Free NIV™ for spontaneously breathing patients is the first major
NIV innovation in the past thirty years. Although NiPPV is the
traditional standard in treatment of patients in undifferentiated
respiratory distress, studies show that over 30% of NiPPV failure occurs
due to patients being intolerant of the tight-fitting mask needed to
administer the therapy. The mask-free interface of Hi-VNI Technology
helps to avoid such failure while providing clinical outcomes that are
proven to be as effective as NiPPV.
Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer
and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New
Hampshire, USA. The company develops innovative, comfortable,
non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with
chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 1.7 million patients have
been treated with Vapotherm Hi-VNI Technology. For more information,
visit www.vapotherm.com.
Hi-VNI® Technology is mask-free noninvasive ventilation for
spontaneously breathing patients and a front-line tool for relieving
respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It
allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory
distress with one tool. Hi-VNI Technology’s mask-free interface delivers
optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for
patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with
mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and
take oral medication.
