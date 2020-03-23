Vapotherm : Provides Business Update in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hi-VNI Technology products that are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced an update on their business in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vapotherm’s High Velocity Nasal Insufflation (HVNI) Technology, an advanced form of High Flow Oxygen therapy1, is a first-line therapy for COVID-19 patients who are struggling to breathe. The Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) published research showing that 19% of COVID-19 patients are in respiratory distress and need some form of support to get the oxygen they need to stay alive.2 Our hospital customers are using our technology to support COVID-19 patients in mild to moderate respiratory distress, so that they can triage their sickest patients to a limited number of ventilators.

“At Vapotherm, customers and their patients are our total focus. Despite the challenging current environment, our entire team is working to support our hospital customers as they treat COVID-19 patients suffering with respiratory distress,” said Joe Army, President and CEO of Vapotherm. “We have seen a significant increase in demand for our products in Europe and have been preparing for similar increases in the United States. We are working diligently to increase our production of Precision Flow systems and disposables for use in treating this global pandemic.”

The Company has seen significant increase in demand for Vapotherm Precision Flow® systems and single-use disposables as a result of COVID-19. The Company has been working to materially increase production capacity in its facility in New Hampshire, while ensuring the safety of employees at all times. Vapotherm has increased the number of production shifts and has identified additional opportunities to further increase manufacturing capacity in an effort to keep up with growing demand. This increased production is putting pressure on our supply chain and the Company is working with policy makers and suppliers to increase availability of critical parts to support production at these higher levels.

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 2.1 million patients have been treated with Vapotherm Hi-VNI Technology. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

Hi-VNI® Technology is mask-free noninvasive ventilation for spontaneously breathing patients and a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one user-friendly tool. Hi-VNI Technology’s mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication.

