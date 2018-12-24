Vapotherm : to be Added to the Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap® Indexes

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) announced today that it has been added to
the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and
Russell Microcap® Indexes, effective after market
close on December 21, 2018, as part of Russell’s quarterly addition of
companies with recent initial public offerings.
The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment
of the U.S. equity market and is a subset of the Russell 3000 Index.
Membership in the Russell 2000 Index includes automatic inclusion in the
appropriate growth and style indexes, such as the Russell Microcap
Index, which represents small-cap and micro-cap stocks.
Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional
investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment
strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against
Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a
leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell
Indexes and the quarterly IPO reconstitution, visit the FTE
Russell website.
Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer
and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New
Hampshire, USA. The company develops innovative, comfortable,
non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with
chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 1.5 million patients have
been treated with Vapotherm Hi-VNI Technology. For more information,
visit www.vapotherm.com.
Hi-VNI® Technology is mask-free
noninvasive ventilation for spontaneously breathing patients and a
front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including
hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe
treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one simple tool.
Hi-VNI Technology’s mask-free interface delivers warm, properly
humidified air, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the
risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being
treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take medication.
