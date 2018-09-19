Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Vard Holdings Ltd    VARD   SG2C47963963

VARD HOLDINGS LTD (VARD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Vard : Extension Of Exit Offer Final Closing Date - Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 06:38am CEST

FINAL CLOSING DATE IN RELATION TO THE EXIT OFFER BY FINCANTIERI OIL & GAS

FOR THE REMAINING VARD SHARES

Trieste, 19 September 2018 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. announces that, in relation to the exit offer ("Offer") by its subsidiary Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A. ("Fincantieri O&G") for all the issued ordinary shares in the capital of Vard Holdings Limited ("Vard") other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by Fincantieri O&G, its related corporations and their respective nominees, the closing date for the Offer is extended from 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 19 September 2018 to 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 15 October 2018. The Offer will not be extended beyond 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 15 October 2018.

* * *

The directors of Fincantieri O&G (including any who may have delegated detailed supervision of the preparation of this press release) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this press release are fair and accurate and that, where appropriate, no material facts in relation thereto have been omitted from this press release, and the directors of Fincantieri O&G jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Where any information which has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources (including, without limitation, in relation to Vard), the sole responsibility of the directors of Fincantieri O&G has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately and correctly extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this press release.

* * *

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups and number one for diversification and innovation. It is leader in cruise ship design and construction and a reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors, from naval to offshore vessels, from high-complexity special vessels and ferries to mega yachts, as well as in ship repairs and conversions, production of systems and mechanical and electrical component equipment and after-sales services. With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 vessels built, Fincantieri has always kept its management offices, as well as all the engineering and production skills, in Italy.

With over 8,400 employees in Italy and a supplier network that employs nearly 50,000 people, Fincantieri has enhanced a fragmented production capacity over several shipyards into a strength, acquiring the widest portfolio of clients and products in the cruise segment. To hold its own in relation to competition and assert itself at global level, Fincantieri has broadened its product portfolio becoming world leader in the sectors in which it operates.

With globalization, the Group has around 20 shipyards in 4 continents, over 19,000 employees and is the leading Western shipbuilder. It has among its clients the world's major cruise operators, the Italian and the US Navy, in addition to several foreign navies, and it is partner of some of the main European defense companies within supranational

programs. Fincantieri's business is widely diversified by end markets, geographical exposure and by client base, with revenue mainly generated from cruise ship, naval and offshore vessel construction. Compared with less diversified players, such diversification allows it to mitigate the effects of any fluctuations in demand on the end markets served.

www.fincantieri.com

FINCANTIERI S.p.A. - Media Relations

Antonio Autorino

Tel. +39 040 3192473

Mob. +39 335 7859027

antonio.autorino@fincantieri.it

Emanuele Macaluso

Tel. +39 040 3192667

Mob. +39 344 2737019

emanuele.macaluso@fincantieri.it

Laura Calzolari

Tel. +39 040 3192527

Mob. +39 334 6587922

laura.calzolari@fincantieri.it

FINCANTIERI S.p.A. - Investor Relations

Cristiano Pasanisi

Tel. +39 040 3192375

cristiano.pasanisi@fincantieri.it

Matteo David Masi

Tel. +39 040 3192334

* * *

MatteoDavid.Masi@fincantieri.it

Cristiano Musella

Tel. +39 040 3192225

Mob. +39 366 9254543

cristiano.musella@fincantieri.it

Alberta Michelazzi

Tel. +39 040 3192497

alberta.michelazzi@fincantieri.it

Micaela Longo

Tel. +39 040 3192247

Mob. +39 366 6856280

micaela.longo@fincantieri.it

Disclaimer

Vard Holdings Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 04:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VARD HOLDINGS LTD
06:38aVARD : Extension Of Exit Offer Final Closing Date - Press Release
PU
06:04aVARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
09/17VARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
09/14VARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
09/12VARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
09/10VARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
09/07VARD : Signs Sales And Purchase Agreement For The Sale Of A Diving Support And C..
PU
09/07VARD : Despatch Of Notice Pursuant To Section 215(3) Of The Companies Act
PU
09/06VARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
09/05VARD : Proposed Voluntary Delisting Of VARD Holdings Limited - Date Of Suspensio..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01VARD HOLDINGS LTD 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017VARD HOLDINGS LTD 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 1 772 M
Chart VARD HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Vard Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARD HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,16  NOK
Spread / Average Target -22%
Managers
NameTitle
Roy Reite President, CEO & Executive Director
Giuseppe Coronella Chairman
Magne O. Bakke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Geir Ingebrigtsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sung Hyon Sok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARD HOLDINGS LTD0.00%217
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-11.31%8 568
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%8 024
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 463
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-24.49%3 154
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 097
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.