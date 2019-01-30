Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Varengold Bank AG    VG8   DE0005479307

VARENGOLD BANK AG (VG8)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varengold Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 04:05am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.01.2019 / 09:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Arensburg Consult UG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Otten
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Varengold Bank AG

b) LEI
529900BIK4WRWS06MR52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005479307

b) Nature of the transaction
Stock purchase from subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.5 EUR 250000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.5000 EUR 250000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Varengold Bank AG
Große Elbstraße 14
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.varengold.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48581  30.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VARENGOLD BANK AG
04:05aVARENGOLD BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
01/18VARENGOLD BANK AG : Capital increase - new shares completely issued, Funds are p..
EQ
2018VARENGOLD BANK AG : Renewing the financial market through smart collaborations |..
EQ
2018EXCLUSIVE : German bank holds account for soon to be sanctioned Iran Air
AQ
2018VARENGOLD BANK : Voting results of the annual general meeting (PDF)
PU
2018VARENGOLD BANK AG : Voting results of the annual general meeting
EQ
2018VARENGOLD BANK : Preliminary figures half-year 2018 (PDF)
PU
2018VARENGOLD BANK AG : Preliminary figures for first half of 2018
EQ
2018VARENGOLD BANK AG : Planned capital increase with indirect subscription right in..
EQ
2018VARENGOLD BANK AG : New Supervisory Board member Vasil Stefanov, preliminary, no..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2011 14,6 M
EBIT 2011 6,41 M
Net income 2011 5,38 M
Debt 2011 -
Yield 2011 38,3%
P/E ratio 2011 1,30
P/E ratio 2012
Capi. / Sales 2011 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2012 2,01x
Capitalization 35,4 M
Chart VARENGOLD BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Varengold Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARENGOLD BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Heinz Lemnitzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Stephen Murphy Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vasil Stefanov Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Fuhrmann Member-Management Board
Frank Otten Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARENGOLD BANK AG-0.52%41
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP19.56%74 291
MORGAN STANLEY7.57%73 365
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)14.42%64 174
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY12.43%30 873
HUATAI SECURITIES16.85%21 512
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.