Varengold Bank AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.01.2019 / 09:59

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Arensburg Consult UG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Frank Last name(s): Otten Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Varengold Bank AG

b) LEI

529900BIK4WRWS06MR52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005479307

b) Nature of the transaction

Stock purchase from subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.5 EUR 250000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.5000 EUR 250000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

