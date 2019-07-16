Log in
VAREX IMAGING CORP

(VREX)
Varex Imaging : Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

07/16/2019

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 following the close of regular trading on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The earnings news release will be followed by a conference call available to all interested parties at 3:00 pm Mountain Time that day.

Varex Imaging Corporation

This call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the company's website at investors.vareximaging.com. Investors can also access this conference call at 1-877-524-8416 from anywhere in the U.S. or 1-412-902-1028 from non-U.S. locations. The webcast of this call will be archived on the company's website and a replay of the call will be available from August 6th through August 20th at 1-877-660-6853 from anywhere in the U.S. or 1-201-612-7415 from non-U.S. locations. The replay conference call access code is 13692630.

For automatic "Email Alerts" regarding Varex news and events, investors can subscribe at investors.vareximaging.com.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

For Information Contact:
Howard Goldman
Director of Investor & Public Relations
Varex Imaging Corporation
801.978.5274 | howard.goldman@vareximaging.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varex-schedules-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300885339.html

SOURCE Varex Imaging Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
