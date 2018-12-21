Log in
Varex Imaging Corp    VREX

VAREX IMAGING CORP (VREX)
12/21 08:46:18 pm
21.98 USD   -3.64%
Varex Imaging : To Present At JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/21/2018 | 07:52pm CET

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced that it is scheduled to make a presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 5:00 pm Pacific Time. This event is being held at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.

Varex Imaging Corporation

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Sunny Sanyal, and Chief Financial Officer, Clarence Verhoef, will provide an overview of Varex's business and prospects. Varex's presentation will be webcast and accessible to the public online via the company's investor section of its website at vareximaging.com. Replays will be available for 90 days after the presentation at the same website.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Varex, visit vareximaging.com.

For Information Contact:
Howard Goldman
Director of Investor & Public Relations
Varex Imaging Corporation
801.978.5274 | howard.goldman@vareximaging.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varex-imaging-to-present-at-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-300770284.html

SOURCE Varex Imaging Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
