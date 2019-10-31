Log in
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION

(VREX)
Varex Imaging : Schedules Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

10/31/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 following the close of regular trading on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. The earnings news release will be followed by a conference call available to all interested parties at 3:00 pm Mountain Time that day.

This call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the company's website at investors.vareximaging.com. Investors can also access this conference call at 1-877-524-8416 from anywhere in the U.S. or 1-412-902-1028 from non-U.S. locations. The webcast of this call will be archived on the company's website and a replay of the call will be available from November 12th through November 26th at 1-877-660-6853 from anywhere in the U.S. or 1-201-612-7415 from non-U.S. locations. The replay conference call access code is 13695628.

For automatic 'Email Alerts' regarding Varex news and events, investors can subscribe at investors.vareximaging.com.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

For Information Contact:
Howard Goldman
Director of Investor & Public Relations
Varex Imaging Corporation
801.978.5274 | [email protected]

Disclaimer

Varex Imaging Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 02:36:04 UTC
