VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION

VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION

(VREX)
Varex : to Showcase New Industrial Imaging Products at ASNT Fall 2019 Conference & Exhibit

11/14/2019 | 08:46am EST

Varex Imaging Booth #1801
Direct Conversion Booth #1334
VMI Booth #1633
ASNT Fall 2019 Las Vegas, NV, USA
Conference & Exhibit: 18-21 November

Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) will exhibit its latest industrial Nondestructive Testing (NDT) imaging products at the Annual Meeting for the American Society for Nondestructive Testing in Las Vegas from November 18-21, 2019. ASNT Fall is a global event to share ideas and expertise in the field and is attended by many NDT specialists ranging from researchers to leading experts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005169/en/

Varex XRD 4343N Digital Detector (Photo: Business Wire)

Varex XRD 4343N Digital Detector (Photo: Business Wire)

At the show, Varex will be introducing their new ‘Varex Industrial’ brand which has been created to cover their expanding Industrial and Security Inspection portfolio. This portfolio includes two recent acquisitions: Direct Conversion (2019), a leading manufacturer of Photon Counting Linear Array Digital Detectors which can be used in industrial, security, and food inspection. This follows the acquisition of VMI (2018) who specialize in digital solutions for NDT applications.

“We are launching ‘Varex Industrial’ as a brand to promote our growing industrial and security business and to let our customers know that we are committed to the industrial marketplace. To date we have been primarily known as a supplier of medical components. ‘Varex Industrial’ offers NDT and Security customers access to our products as well as our expertise and services,” commented Carl LaCasce, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Industrial Imaging for Varex Imaging Corporation.

A team of engineers and experts will be on hand to at ASNT Fall to guide you through the services Varex offers as well as their X-ray tubes and linear accelerators, digital detectors and other image processing solutions. These components are designed for industrial imaging systems used in electronics inspection, casting and weld/pipeline inspection, metrology, industrial cone beam computed tomography, materials science and in-line quality control for automotive, aerospace and electronics manufacturing.

New Products to be launched at this show include:

XRD 4343N Digital Detector

Excellent Image Quality and Large Field of View for High-Speed Real-time Imaging

Highlights

  • 150 μm pixel pitch, 2880 x 2880 pixel matrix
  • Various FOV and binning options
  • Fiber optic interface
  • Shielded for X-ray energies up 450 kV

Applications

  • Inline CBCT
  • Non-destructive testing
  • Metrology

XRpad2 3025i and XRpad2 4336i

Highlights:

  • Outstanding image quality based on 100 µm pixel and multiple scintillator options
  • Onboard image corrections, storage, and frame averaging
  • Lightweight and robust – IPX4 rated
  • Multi-frame imaging for advanced applications

Varex offers an expansive portfolio of components for Industrial NDT at both high and low energies. In addition to Varex’s new product introductions the following will also be showcased at ASNT Fall 2019:

  • Small, Medium and Large Field of View (FOV) Digital Detector Arrays (DDAs)
  • New look X-ray tubes optimized for NDT applications
  • High Energy Connectors suitable for use up to 225kV
  • CST toolkit which includes image processing algorithms and CBCT reconstruction software designed for use with Varex Imaging X-ray fluoroscopic digital detectors. This software toolkit comprises a suite of Windows-based software libraries that enable OEMs to quickly develop software that produce high-quality 2D images or 3D reconstructions.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Varex, visit vareximaging.com.


© Business Wire 2019
