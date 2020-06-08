Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Varia US Properties AG    VARN   CH0305285295

VARIA US PROPERTIES AG

(VARN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varia US Properties : Publication of agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2020 – Strong rent collection for May and promising June despite Covid-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 05:58am EDT

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Varia US Properties AG on 26 June 2020 in Zug will be held without physical presence of the shareholders in accordance with the Federal Council Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus. Shareholders may exercise their shareholder rights through the independent proxy only. The deadline to submit instructions to the proxy is 24 June 2020.
Due to the robust performance of the portfolio since the beginning of the year, the Board can confirm its earlier guidance regarding the true-up distribution, and maintain the quarterly dividend program.

Covid-19 update: Rent collections above expectations

In May, Varia US collected 97.8% of the total budgeted income for the month or 99.59% of the collections of March, which is used as a benchmark during this particular period of time.
As of 3 June 2020, close to 60% of total budgeted income has been collected for June business, which is in line with collections at the same day of the previous months.

Full Media Release

Disclaimer

Varia US Properties AG published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 09:57:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
05:58aVARIA US PROPERTIES : Publication of agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 26..
PU
05/13VARIA US PROPERTIES : Excellent financial results with increased effective gross..
PU
05/13VARIA US PROPERTIES : EN – 13 May 2020, Excellent financial results with i..
PU
04/30VARIA US PROPERTIES : EN – 30 April 2020, Varia US Properties AG reports t..
PU
03/26VARIA US PROPERTIES : EN – 26 March 2020, Varia US Properties AG with sign..
PU
03/26VARIA US PROPERTIES : Significant increase of total income (+38%) and profit (+7..
PU
2019VARIA US PROPERTIES : Continuous strong business development with sustainable in..
PU
2019VARIA US PROPERTIES : EN – 7 November 2019, Continuous strong business dev..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 361 M 361 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Duration : Period :
Varia US Properties AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Leuthold Chairman
Taner Alicehic Executive Director
Patrick Richard Executive Director
Dany Roizman Non-Executive Director
Beat Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG-9.39%361
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-17.93%41 653
VONOVIA SE14.25%33 656
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-16.85%30 384
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.33%17 513
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE14.42%16 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group