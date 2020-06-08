Varia US Properties : Publication of agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2020 – Strong rent collection for May and promising June despite Covid-19 pandemic

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Varia US Properties AG on 26 June 2020 in Zug will be held without physical presence of the shareholders in accordance with the Federal Council Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus. Shareholders may exercise their shareholder rights through the independent proxy only. The deadline to submit instructions to the proxy is 24 June 2020.

Due to the robust performance of the portfolio since the beginning of the year, the Board can confirm its earlier guidance regarding the true-up distribution, and maintain the quarterly dividend program.

Covid-19 update: Rent collections above expectations

In May, Varia US collected 97.8% of the total budgeted income for the month or 99.59% of the collections of March, which is used as a benchmark during this particular period of time.

As of 3 June 2020, close to 60% of total budgeted income has been collected for June business, which is in line with collections at the same day of the previous months.

