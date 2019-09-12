Log in
Varian : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release Date

09/12/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings release date.

The Company will report results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 after market close on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.  The news release will be followed by a teleconference available to all interested at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.  To access the teleconference call and replay:

Teleconference:  Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-869-3847, and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-689-8261.

Replay:  Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-660-6853 and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and enter conference ID 13694509.  The teleconference replay will be available until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Friday, October 25, 2019.

Webcast:  To access the live webcast and replay, visit the company website at: www.varian.com/investors and click on the link for Fourth Quarter Earnings Results.

For automatic e-mail alerts regarding Varian news and events, investors can subscribe on the company website: http://investors.varian.com/emailalerts.

About Varian
At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer.  For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year.  With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care.  Our 9,200 employees across 70 countries keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care.  Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight.  For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-5163
investors@varian.com

Press Contact

Mark Plungy
Director, Public Relations
+1 (650) 424-5630
mark.plungy@varian.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-announces-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-earnings-release-date-300917396.html

SOURCE Varian


© PRNewswire 2019
