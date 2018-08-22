Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Varian Medical : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Upcoming Investor Meeting at ASTRO

08/22/2018 | 10:17pm CEST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced its fourth quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings release date and upcoming investor meeting at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings

The Company will report results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 after market close on Wednesday, October 23, 2018. The news release will be followed by a teleconference available to all interested at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the teleconference call and replay:

Teleconference: Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-869-3847, and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-689-8261.

Replay: Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-660-6853 and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-612-7415, and enter conference ID 13682642. The teleconference replay will be available until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, October 25, 2018.

Webcast: To access the live webcast and replay, visit the company website at: www.varian.com/investors and click on the link for Fourth Quarter Earnings Results.

Varian Investor Meeting at ASTRO

Dow Wilson, chief executive officer, and members of the executive staff will be meeting with analysts and investors at the American Society for Radiation Oncology Annual Meeting in San Antonio on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

Information about the webcast of the company's presentation will be available through a link on the company website at www.varian.com/investors.

To attend Varian's ASTRO investor meeting, please RSVP to Katie Glenn at katie.glenn@varian.com. Please RSVP by October 1, 2018.

For automatic e-mail alerts regarding Varian news and events, investors can subscribe on the company website: http://investors.varian.com/emailalerts.

About Varian
 Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-5163
investors@varian.com

Press Contact

Mark Plungy
Director, Public Relations
+1 (650) 424-5630
mark.plungy@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Disclaimer

Varian Medical Systems Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 20:16:07 UTC
