Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Varian Medical Systems    VAR

VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS

(VAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Varian Medical : Discloses First Preclinical Results of Potential Major Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 08:27am EDT

Varian Discloses First Preclinical Results of Potential Major Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 3, 2019/PRNewswire / -- At the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, GA, Varian (NYSE: VAR), in partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine'sDepartment of Radiation Oncology and the Maryland Proton Treatment Center, presented publicly the first pre-clinical results of its research on ultra-high dose rate cancer treatments with protons. Known as Flash therapy, it is a non-invasive therapy for cancer delivering high doses of radiation in ultra-high-speeds (less than 1 second) and represents the potential for a major breakthrough in the treatment of cancer. The preclinical Flash therapy results presented at AACR showed reduced toxicity in healthy tissues and organs.

Conducted on a clinical device capable of translation to humans, the Flash therapy preclinical tests, compared to conventional proton treatments, displayed 25-30 percent less damage to lung tissue, resulting in less fibrosis of the lung, and an average of 35 percent reduction in skin dermatitis during treatment.

'Since announcing in October 2018the ongoing research programs of our Global Translational Science team on Flash therapy and the formation of the FlashForward Consortium, we have received strong interest from across the cancer community to learn more about this potential new treatment and our preclinical results,' said Dee Khuntia, MD, chief medical officer, Varian. 'Previously released studies on ultra-high dose rate treatments were done using experimental radiotherapy equipment. It is exciting to share for the first time, preclinical results of proton Flash therapy on a clinical device and offer a clearer picture of this possible major breakthrough in cancer treatment.'

The FlashForward Consortium, comprised of 14 cancer centers, is focused on preclinical research, clinical implementation and advocacy efforts of Flash therapy. Working groups in the FlashForward™ Consortium are identifying preclinical study design for understanding this therapy, developing and sharing protocols that will enable a safe and quality clinical start for new users, and assist with regulatory and advocacy efforts.

'Partnering with Varian's Global Translational Science team on the first proton Flash pre-clinical study, and being one of the founding members of the FlashForward Consortium, is a significant step in building a foundation of research and bridging the gap to patient benefits in this potentially game-changing therapy,' said William F. Regine, MD, The Isadore & Fannie Foxman Chair and Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and Executive Director of the Maryland Proton Treatment Center. The pre-clinical study was led by Zeljko Vujaskovic, MD, PhD, Professor of Radiation Oncology and Director of the Division of Translational Radiation Services, and Lauren Jackson, PhD, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Deputy Director of Translational Radiation Sciences.

To read more about the data presented at AACR, visit https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/6812/presentation/9188.

About Varian
Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About the Maryland Proton Treatment Center
The Maryland Proton Treatment Center (MPTC) is the first center in the region to offer proton therapy - a highly advanced and precise form of radiation - to treat cancer. With proton therapy at the Maryland Proton Treatment Center, patients now have a new tool in the cancer-fighting toolbox. MPTC offers the most advanced form of proton therapy in the world - called pencil beam scanning. This technique is highly effective for a wide variety of solid, localized tumors in adults and children. Since proton therapy delivers an increased dose that stops specifically at the tumor site, it protects much of the surrounding, normal tissue. It is painless, non-invasive and well tolerated which often times leads to fewer side effects now and in the future. MPTC's core mission is excellence in patient care, with more than 90 percent of Maryland Proton Treatment Center patients describing their experience as 'very good' or 'excellent.' For more information visit, mdproton.com

Press Contact
Mark Plungy
Director, Global Public Relations
+1 (650) 424-5630
mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact
J. Michael Bruff
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-5163
investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Disclaimer

Varian Medical Systems Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 12:26:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS
08:27aVARIAN MEDICAL : Discloses First Preclinical Results of Potential Major Breakthr..
PU
04/02VARIAN MEDICAL : Beacon Hospital Treats First Patient in Malaysia on Varian Halc..
PR
03/27VARIAN MEDICAL : Korea University Medical Center Completes First Varian Halcyon ..
AQ
03/26VARIAN MEDICAL : Korea University Medical Center Completes First Varian Halcyon ..
PR
03/25VARIAN : Wins "Best After-Sales Service Award for Radiotherapy Products" in Chin..
PR
03/21VARIAN : Holds First Meeting of FlashForward Consortium
PR
03/11VARIAN : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release Date and Upc..
PR
03/11VARIAN : and Tata Trusts Sign Framework Agreement for Advanced Cancer Care Solut..
PR
02/28VARIAN : and Danish Center for Particle Therapy Announce Grand Opening and First..
PR
02/26VARIAN : -equipped NSIA-LUTH Cancer Treatment Centre in Nigeria Commissioned
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 127 M
EBIT 2019 543 M
Net income 2019 420 M
Finance 2019 923 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,86
P/E ratio 2020 28,21
EV / Sales 2019 3,82x
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
Capitalization 12 853 M
Chart VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Varian Medical Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 141 $
Spread / Average Target -0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dow R. Wilson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Andrew Eckert Chairman
Patrick Jonathan Joda Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Gary E. Bischoping Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Deepak Khuntia Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS25.30%12 865
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC22.80%109 215
DANAHER CORPORATION27.64%94 486
INTUITIVE SURGICAL20.27%65 823
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION9.00%53 367
ILLUMINA5.39%45 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About