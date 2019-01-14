Log in
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS (VAR)
Varian Medical : Showcases Radiotherapy Ecosystem at 2019 China Users Meeting

01/14/2019 | 05:12pm EST

WUHAN, China, Jan. 14, 2019/PRNewswire / -- With nearly 1,300 Chinese radiation oncology professionals in attendance and an additional 8,000 users watching via a live webcast, Varian (NYSE: VAR) recently held its 2019 China Users Meeting in Wuhan, ChinaJanuary 12-13. The largest event in the company's history, attendees heard from Varian executives and customers regarding the company's vision of a world without fear of cancer, as well as cancer care solutions including radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy, software and integrated services.

At the User Meeting, Varian introduced to the Chinamarket the Halcyontreatment system, which received China National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) approval in November 2018. Reaffirming its commitment to the Chinamarket, Chris Toth, president of Varian Oncology Systems, outlined the company's innovation strategy, positive clinical impact and Varian's transformation to a multimodal cancer company. 'We aim to increase the number of patients worldwide touched with our technology from three million today to six million by 2022,' stated Toth. 'We are very excited about the launch of the Halcyon treatment system in China, and it's an important step to achieving our goal and expanding access to advanced cancer care.'

The China Users Meeting provided attendees with new insights on the latest technologies, best practices and future trends in cancer care. The meeting topics included:

  • Halcyon treatment system
  • Varian vision for adaptive therapy1
  • The combination of immunotherapy and radiotherapy
  • Varian advances in proton therapy and Flash therapy2
  • The advantages of SRS/SBRT
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven automated treatment planning

Kolleen Kennedy, chief growth officer and president of Varian's Proton Solutions, introduced the new single-room proton therapy system, ProBeam® 360°, and advances in Flash therapy. The Maryland Proton Treatment Center and Cincinnati Children's/UC Health Proton Therapy Center also shared their proton therapy experiences with the audience.

Corey Zankowski, senior vice president of Varian Oncology Software Solutions shared Varian's roadmap of AI-driven automated treatment planning. The adoption of AI has the potential to improve clinical efficiency and quality, especially for the busiest cancer centers in China.

About Varian
 Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

1. Varian's adaptive solution is a works in progress and not available for sale.
2. Flash therapy is currently in the research phase and not available for sale.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy
Director, Public Relations
+1 (650) 424-5630
mark.plungy@varian.com

Helen Yang
Greater ChinaManager, Public Relations
+86 (10) 87836354
helen.yang@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-5163
investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Disclaimer

Varian Medical Systems Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 21:43:01 UTC
