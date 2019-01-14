Varian Medical : Showcases Radiotherapy Ecosystem at 2019 China Users Meeting

WUHAN, China, Jan. 14, 2019/PRNewswire / -- With nearly 1,300 Chinese radiation oncology professionals in attendance and an additional 8,000 users watching via a live webcast, Varian (NYSE: VAR) recently held its 2019 China Users Meeting in Wuhan, ChinaJanuary 12-13. The largest event in the company's history, attendees heard from Varian executives and customers regarding the company's vision of a world without fear of cancer, as well as cancer care solutions including radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy, software and integrated services.

At the User Meeting, Varian introduced to the Chinamarket the Halcyon™treatment system, which received China National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) approval in November 2018. Reaffirming its commitment to the Chinamarket, Chris Toth, president of Varian Oncology Systems, outlined the company's innovation strategy, positive clinical impact and Varian's transformation to a multimodal cancer company. 'We aim to increase the number of patients worldwide touched with our technology from three million today to six million by 2022,' stated Toth. 'We are very excited about the launch of the Halcyon treatment system in China, and it's an important step to achieving our goal and expanding access to advanced cancer care.'

The China Users Meeting provided attendees with new insights on the latest technologies, best practices and future trends in cancer care. The meeting topics included:

Halcyon treatment system

Varian vision for adaptive therapy 1

The combination of immunotherapy and radiotherapy

Varian advances in proton therapy and Flash therapy 2

The advantages of SRS/SBRT

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven automated treatment planning

Kolleen Kennedy, chief growth officer and president of Varian's Proton Solutions, introduced the new single-room proton therapy system, ProBeam® 360°, and advances in Flash therapy. The Maryland Proton Treatment Center and Cincinnati Children's/UC Health Proton Therapy Center also shared their proton therapy experiences with the audience.

Corey Zankowski, senior vice president of Varian Oncology Software Solutions shared Varian's roadmap of AI-driven automated treatment planning. The adoption of AI has the potential to improve clinical efficiency and quality, especially for the busiest cancer centers in China.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

1. Varian's adaptive solution is a works in progress and not available for sale.

2. Flash therapy is currently in the research phase and not available for sale.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Helen Yang

Greater ChinaManager, Public Relations

+86 (10) 87836354

helen.yang@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact



J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian