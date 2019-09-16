Varian : Names Chief Medical Officer for Interventional Oncology

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept.16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) has named Francis R. Facchini, M.D., FSIR, as the new chief medical officer, Interventional Oncology, reporting to Dee Khuntia, Varian chief medical officer. Effective September 3, 2019, Dr. Facchini has global responsibility for overseeing all aspects of this area including ongoing development of Varian's innovative IO treatment offerings, clinical strategy, and helping advance the field of interventional oncology as an important pillar of patient care.

Dr. Facchini was most recently chief medical officer and head of medical affairs for BTG Plc. where he had responsibility for developing and commercializing products targeting critical care, cancer, vascular and other disorders. Facchini previously had served as global director of Medical and Clinical Affairs for Angiodynamics, Inc. and was chief medical officer of Navilyst Medical, Inc.

"Frank will be a great addition to the Varian Medical Affairs team," said Khuntia. "He is a strategic thinker with strong business acumen and a deep understanding of this ever-changing industry. As a key opinion leader in the field of Interventional Oncology, Frank has a proven track record delivering highly creative, impactful solutions that will benefit Varian in our fight against cancer."

"Varian is known for keeping patients at the center of its thinking and developing the most advanced technologies to fight cancer," said Facchini. "Varian excels at bringing together the greatest scientists, clinicians and researchers to do great things to advance oncology treatment. This is the most ideal time in my career path to be joining this team."

Among his many academic achievements, Dr. Facchini received a Doctor of Medicine from Loyola University, Stritch School of Medicine and a BA in Philosophy from DePauw University.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 9,200 employees across 70 countries keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Global Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian