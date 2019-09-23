Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Varian Medical Systems    VAR

VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS

(VAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Varian : U.S. Tariff Exclusion Request Granted for Radiotherapy System Components

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 08:16am EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has granted exclusion of components sourced from China for linear accelerators manufactured in the U.S from Section 301 tariffs. The exemption became effective on September 20, 2019.

"We are thankful for the USTR and U.S. government's continued recognition of the positive impact of Varian treatment technology in the fight against cancer by granting a tariff exclusion to these components," said Dow Wilson, president and chief executive officer, Varian. "The supply of components without disruption plays an important role in our system manufacturing process so we can continue delivering cancer fighting technology and honor our commitment to creating a world without fear of cancer."

Varian is in its quiet period but will evaluate if further comments are necessary after completing its assessment of the impact of this exclusion.  The company's fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 1:30pm Pacific Time.

About Varian
At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 9,200 employees across 70 countries keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact
Mark Plungy
Director, Global Public Relations
+1 (650) 424-5630
mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact
J. Michael Bruff
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-5163
investors@varian.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-us-tariff-exclusion-request-granted-for-radiotherapy-system-components-300922725.html

SOURCE Varian


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS
08:16aVARIAN : U.S. Tariff Exclusion Request Granted for Radiotherapy System Component..
PR
09/16VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
09/16VARIAN : Names Chief Medical Officer for Interventional Oncology
PR
09/16VARIAN : Ranked Highest in Survey of US Radiation Oncology Professionals
PR
09/16VARIAN : Announces Multi-room Configuration for ProBeam 360 Proton Therapy Syste..
PR
09/15VARIAN : Unveils Innovative New Solution for Adaptive Therapy
PR
09/13Stocks to Watch: PG&E, General Electric, Broadcom, Gap and More
DJ
09/13VARIAN : and Oncora Partner to Accelerate Precision Medicine in Radiation Oncolo..
PR
09/12Tailored Brands and Oracle tumble while Varian and LKQ rise
AQ
09/12VARIAN : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release Date
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group