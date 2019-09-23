Varian : U.S. Tariff Exclusion Request Granted for Radiotherapy System Components

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has granted exclusion of components sourced from China for linear accelerators manufactured in the U.S from Section 301 tariffs. The exemption became effective on September 20, 2019.

"We are thankful for the USTR and U.S. government's continued recognition of the positive impact of Varian treatment technology in the fight against cancer by granting a tariff exclusion to these components," said Dow Wilson, president and chief executive officer, Varian. "The supply of components without disruption plays an important role in our system manufacturing process so we can continue delivering cancer fighting technology and honor our commitment to creating a world without fear of cancer."

Varian is in its quiet period but will evaluate if further comments are necessary after completing its assessment of the impact of this exclusion. The company's fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 1:30pm Pacific Time.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 9,200 employees across 70 countries keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

