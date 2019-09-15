Varian : Unveils Innovative New Solution for Adaptive Therapy

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening its leadership in delivering innovative new solutions to transform cancer care globally, Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced Ethos™ therapy, an Adaptive Intelligence™ solution. Ethos therapy is an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven holistic solution designed to increase the capability, flexibility and efficiency of radiotherapy. This new solution is designed to deliver an entire adaptive treatment in a typical 15-minute timeslot, from patient setup through treatment delivery.

Adaptive therapy provides the ability to alter the treatment plan based on tumor and anatomical changes. The goal is to better target the tumor, reduce dose to healthy tissue and potentially improve overall outcomes.

The streamlined workflow of Ethos therapy is enabled by its AI-driven planning and contouring capabilities. The physician defines their clinical intent from predefined templates and the initial treatment plan is generated based on the physician's intent. The treatment plan is adapted in response to the variability of the tumor's shape and cellular characteristics, along with fluctuations in the tumor's position due to changes in nearby organs. The ability of Ethos to deliver on-couch adaptive treatment puts the patient at the center of care.

Ethos therapy offers the use of multimodality images (MR, PET, CT), and daily iterative CBCT images at the console. By providing an up-to-date view of the patient's anatomy, Ethos therapy provides clinicians the confidence to make more informed adaptive treatment decisions. The solution is built on Varian's latest treatment delivery technology and provides fast imaging and treatment delivery without compromising quality.

"Every patient deserves access to the best and most personalized cancer care," said Chris Toth, president Varian Oncology Systems. "Adaptive therapy is the future of personalized radiation therapy. Beginning with IMRT we were able to shape dose with more fidelity, and then image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) allowed us to target with more precision. Ethos therapy, powered by AI, will allow us to adapt and personalize dose to every patient, every day in a typical treatment timeslot. This is a transformational moment for cancer care."

"Ethos therapy will enable our physicians to better visualize the changes in a patient's anatomy and quickly adapt the therapy accordingly to help provide better treatments to patients," said Poul Geertsen, MD, PhD, head of Radiotherapy, Department of Oncology at Herlev and Gentofte Hospital. "We have already delivered the first Ethos therapy treatment and our clinical staff was impressed by the capabilities and the ability to deliver this advanced treatment in a typical timeslot."

To advance the worldwide adoption of intelligent adaptive therapy, Varian formed the Adaptive Intelligence Consortium in April 2019. Participants include clinicians and scientists from leading cancer clinics across the globe. The consortium will lead clinical trials to develop evidence-based clinical protocols for Ethos therapy.

Ethos therapy has received CE mark and is currently 510(k) pending and not for sale in all markets.

For more information on Ethos therapy visit www.varian.com/ethos

