05/27/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced that J. Michael Bruff, Chief Financial Officer, Chris Toth, President, Varian Oncology Systems, and Anshul Maheshwari, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Information about the webcast of the company's presentation will be available through a link on the company website at www.varian.com/investors.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact

Anshul Maheshwari
Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations 
+1 (650) 424-5631 
investors@varian.com

Press Contact

Rosemarie Smith-Wood
Sr. Director, Global Brand and Marketing
+1 (650) 424-5208 
rosemarie.smith-wood@varian.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-to-participate-in-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference-301066416.html

SOURCE Varian


© PRNewswire 2020
