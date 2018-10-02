Variscan Mines : Appendix 3Z

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Variscan Mines Limited 16 003 254 395

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Gregory F P Jones Date of last notice 7 December 2017 Date that director ceased to be director 30 September 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

-

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest Beneficial interest in the following security holders: - Mr Gregory Jones <> Jones Family Account>

- Mr Gregory F P Jones and Ms Allison H Jones

- Mr Gregory Francis Patrick Jones Number & class of securities - 13,053,218 ordinary shares

- 2,800,000 options expiring 3 December 2018, exercise price 5 cents

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract -
Nature of interest -
Name of registered holder (if issued securities) -
No. and class of securities to which interest relates -

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Variscan Mines Limited 16 003 254 395

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Patrick James Dymock Elliott Date of last notice 13 June 2018 Date that director ceased to be director 30 September 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

- 13,423,421 ordinary shares

- 13,423,421 options expiring 31 May 2021, exercise price 0.8 cents

- 1,000,000 options expiring 3 December 2018, exercise price 5 cents

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest Beneficial interest in securities registered in the name of Panstyn Investments Pty Ltd Number & class of securities - 19,254,116 ordinary shares

- 8,751,870 options expiring 31 May 2021, exercise price 0.8 cents

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract -
Nature of interest -
Name of registered holder (if issued securities) -
No. and class of securities to which interest relates -

