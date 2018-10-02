Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Variscan Mines Ltd    VAR   AU000000VAR3

VARISCAN MINES LTD (VAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/24
0.003 AUD   +50.00%
01:32aVARISCAN MINES : Appendix 3Z
PU
01:27aVARISCAN MINES : Board Restructure
PU
09/27VARISCAN MINES : - Board Change
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Variscan Mines : Appendix 3Z

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 01:32am CEST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

Variscan Mines Limited 16 003 254 395

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Gregory F P Jones

Date of last notice

7 December 2017

Date that director ceased to be director

30 September 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

-

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Beneficial interest in the following security holders:

  • - Mr Gregory Jones <>

    Jones Family Account>

  • - Mr Gregory F P Jones and

    Ms Allison H Jones

  • - Mr Gregory Francis Patrick

    Jones

Number & class of securities

  • - 13,053,218 ordinary shares

  • - 2,800,000 options expiring 3 December 2018, exercise price 5 cents

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

Variscan Mines Limited 16 003 254 395

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Patrick James Dymock Elliott

Date of last notice

13 June 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

30 September 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

  • - 13,423,421 ordinary shares

  • - 13,423,421 options expiring 31 May 2021, exercise price 0.8 cents

  • - 1,000,000 options expiring 3 December 2018, exercise price 5 cents

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Beneficial interest in securities registered in the name of Panstyn Investments Pty Ltd

Number & class of securities

  • - 19,254,116 ordinary shares

  • - 8,751,870 options expiring 31 May 2021, exercise price 0.8 cents

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Variscan Mines Limited published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 23:31:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VARISCAN MINES LTD
01:32aVARISCAN MINES : Appendix 3Z
PU
01:27aVARISCAN MINES : Board Restructure
PU
09/27VARISCAN MINES LIMITED : - Board Change
AQ
09/26VARISCAN MINES : Board Change
PU
07/11VARISCAN MINES : Notice Under Section 708A(5)
PU
06/27VARISCAN MINES LIMITED : - Rosario Project Option Extension
AQ
06/27VARISCAN MINES LIMITED : - Government Approves Sale of French Subsidary
AQ
06/21VARISCAN MINES LIMITED : - Loan Repayment in Full
AQ
06/19VARISCAN MINES : Loan Repayment in Full
PU
06/18VARISCAN MINES LIMITED : - Change in Directors Interests
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015VARIAN : Recalibrated Expectations, Improved Fair Value Estimate, Long-Term Hold 
2015Varian Medical - Great Growth Prospects At A Fair Price 
2015Progress From Accuray, But Still No Big Turn 
2015Varian Medical Systems' (VAR) CEO Dow Wilson on Q1 2015 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
2015Varian Medical fiscal Q1 operating earnings off 9% in fiscal Q1; fiscal Q2 ea.. 
Chart VARISCAN MINES LTD
Duration : Period :
Variscan Mines Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stewart Dickson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick James Dymock Elliott Non-Executive Chairman
Ivo John Polovineo Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Francil Patrick Jones Director & Executive Technical Director
Chee Seng Kwan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARISCAN MINES LTD-62.50%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-19.51%15 991
BARRICK GOLD CORP-21.40%13 005
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.94%10 759
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 405
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-23.98%7 964
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.