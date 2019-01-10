Log in
VARONIS SYSTEMS INC (VRNS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 04:00:00 pm
53.155 USD   -2.84%
Varonis Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

01/10/2019 | 04:06pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, February 11, 2019.

In conjunction with this announcement, Varonis will host a conference call on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The conference ID number is 13686333. A replay of this conference call will be available through February 18, 2019, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13686333. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website (www.varonis.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases including governance, compliance, classification, and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of September 30, 2018, had approximately 6,350 customers worldwide — comprised of industry leaders in many sectors including financial services, healthcare, public, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, education, media and entertainment and technology.

Investor Relations Contact: 
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
jarestia@varonis.com

News Media Contacts: 
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 4247)
rhunt@varonis.com

Mia Damiano
Merritt Group
703-390-1502
damiano@merrittgrp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARONIS SYSTEMS INC3.42%1 612
ORACLE CORPORATION6.05%171 479
SAP2.59%126 588
INTUIT3.51%52 592
SERVICENOW INC6.98%34 151
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.4.87%14 704
