VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.

VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.

(VRNS)
  Report
News 


Varonis Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

07/09/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results following the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 3, 2020.

In conjunction with this announcement, Varonis will host a conference call on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results.

To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The conference ID number is 13704644. A replay of this conference call will be available through August 10, 2020, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13704644. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the company’s website (https://ir.varonis.com), and a replay will be archived on the website.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact: 
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact: 
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 4247)
pr@varonis.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 254 M - -
Net income 2020 -86,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 80,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -37,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 249 M 3 249 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Varonis Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 96,47 $
Last Close Price 103,24 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yaki Faitelson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Guy Melamed Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Gilad Raz Chief Information Officer & VP-Technical Services
David Bass Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Ohad Korkus Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.32.85%3 249
ORACLE CORPORATION6.95%173 872
SAP SE7.03%173 556
SERVICENOW INC.50.61%81 087
INTUIT INC.18.50%80 938
DOCUSIGN, INC.178.44%37 867
