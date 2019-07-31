Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Varonis Systems Inc    VRNS

VARONIS SYSTEMS INC

(VRNS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/30 04:00:00 pm
71.29 USD   +2.75%
09:05aVaronis Talks Black Swans and Showcases Cloud Security at Black Hat USA 2019
GL
07/29VARONIS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varonis Talks Black Swans and Showcases Cloud Security at Black Hat USA 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 09:05am EDT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces its full event schedule for Black Hat USA 2019 on August 7-9 in Las Vegas. Varonis invites attendees to Booth 360 to see a product demo and learn about data-centric security for hybrid on-premises and cloud systems. Varonis will also present a CPE-eligible session on new techniques attackers are using to sidestep traditional detective controls and steal your data.

Varonis Highlights at Black Hat USA 2019:

  • Visit Varonis: Stop by Booth 360 to see how Varonis’ data-centric approach boosts threat detection, investigation, and response. Learn how Varonis adds meaningful context to alerts using data access activity, geolocation, security group memberships and more to help SOC analysts act on what matters most.
  • Technology Demos: Get an up-close look at the Varonis Data Security Platform. Version 7 features cloud and advanced threat detection and response capabilities; new event sources and enrichment; out-of-the-box threat intelligence to Varonis security insights; and playbooks that arm customers with incident response steps right in the web UI.
  • Presentation: Learn how attackers rely on lack of visibility in organizations to evade detection and steal data. Attend the CPE-eligible session “Attackers Prey on Uncertainty: How to Fail at Threat Detection” on Thursday, August 8 from 2:30-3:20 pm in room Oceanside E.
  • Not attending Black Hat? Learn how Varonis protects data on-premises and in the cloud. Sign up for a demo or your own Data Risk Assessment.

Additional Resources

About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of June 30, 2019, had approximately 6,800 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, technology and education sectors.

News Media Contacts:

Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 4247)
rhunt@varonis.com

Mia Damiano
Merritt Group
703-390-1502
damiano@merrittgrp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VARONIS SYSTEMS INC
09:05aVaronis Talks Black Swans and Showcases Cloud Security at Black Hat USA 2019
GL
07/30VARONIS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
07/29VARONIS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29VARONIS SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/29Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
07/23Varonis to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. 22nd Annual Technology, Internet ..
GL
07/08Varonis Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
06/26VARONIS SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
06/13VARONIS : Announces Full Event Schedule for Gartner Security & Risk Management S..
AQ
06/12Varonis Announces Full Event Schedule for Gartner Security & Risk Management ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 257 M
EBIT 2019 -26,8 M
Net income 2019 -76,0 M
Finance 2019 157 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -28,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -41,5x
EV / Sales2019 7,79x
EV / Sales2020 7,13x
Capitalization 2 157 M
Chart VARONIS SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
Varonis Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARONIS SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 81,46  $
Last Close Price 71,29  $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yaki Faitelson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Guy Melamed Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Gilad Raz Chief Information Officer & VP-Technical Services
David Bass Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Ohad Korkus Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARONIS SYSTEMS INC34.76%2 157
ORACLE CORPORATION28.59%191 776
SAP AG27.21%146 692
INTUIT42.05%72 490
SERVICENOW INC57.82%52 130
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.43.75%20 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group