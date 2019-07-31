Varonis Talks Black Swans and Showcases Cloud Security at Black Hat USA 2019

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc . (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces its full event schedule for Black Hat USA 2019 on August 7-9 in Las Vegas. Varonis invites attendees to Booth 360 to see a product demo and learn about data-centric security for hybrid on-premises and cloud systems. Varonis will also present a CPE-eligible session on new techniques attackers are using to sidestep traditional detective controls and steal your data.



Varonis Highlights at Black Hat USA 2019:

Visit Varonis: Stop by Booth 360 to see how Varonis’ data-centric approach boosts threat detection, investigation, and response. Learn how Varonis adds meaningful context to alerts using data access activity, geolocation, security group memberships and more to help SOC analysts act on what matters most.

Get an up-close look at the . Version 7 features cloud and advanced threat detection and response capabilities; new event sources and enrichment; out-of-the-box threat intelligence to Varonis security insights; and playbooks that arm customers with incident response steps right in the web UI. Presentation: Learn how attackers rely on lack of visibility in organizations to evade detection and steal data. Attend the CPE-eligible session “Attackers Prey on Uncertainty: How to Fail at Threat Detection” on Thursday, August 8 from 2:30-3:20 pm in room Oceanside E.

Learn how attackers rely on lack of visibility in organizations to evade detection and steal data. Attend the CPE-eligible session "Attackers Prey on Uncertainty: How to Fail at Threat Detection" on Thursday, August 8 from 2:30-3:20 pm in room Oceanside E.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of June 30, 2019, had approximately 6,800 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, technology and education sectors.

