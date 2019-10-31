Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Varonis Systems, Inc.    VRNS

VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.

(VRNS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Varonis to Present at November Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

  • The Needham 2019 Networking, Communications & Security Conference in New York on November 12, 2019. The presentation is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. ET.
  • The RBC Capital Markets 2019 Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York on November 19, 2019. The presentation is scheduled for 10:55 a.m. ET.

The audio presentations will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at ir.varonis.com. The webcast will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conference.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of September 30, 2019, had approximately 6,900 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, technology and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact: 
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
jarestia@varonis.com

News Media Contacts: 
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 4247)
rhunt@varonis.com

Mia Damiano
Merritt Group
703-390-1502
damiano@merrittgrp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.
04:06pVaronis to Present at November Investor Conferences
GL
10/30VARONIS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
10/28VARONIS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28VARONIS SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
10/28VARONIS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
10/28UPDATE - VARONIS AT NETAPP INSIGHT 2 : Learn How to Defend Your Hybrid Cloud fro..
GL
10/23VARONIS AT NETAPP INSIGHT 2019 : Learn How to Defend Your Hybrid Cloud from New ..
PU
10/23VARONIS AT NETAPP INSIGHT 2019 :  Learn How to Defend Your Hybrid Cloud from New..
GL
10/10Varonis Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
09/05Varonis Reveals Modern Hacker Tricks and Highlights Data-Centric Security at ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 254 M
EBIT 2019 -27,7 M
Net income 2019 -78,9 M
Finance 2019 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -28,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -39,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,36x
EV / Sales2020 7,50x
Capitalization 2 254 M
Chart VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Varonis Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 83,69  $
Last Close Price 73,95  $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yaki Faitelson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Guy Melamed Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Gilad Raz Chief Information Officer & VP-Technical Services
David Bass Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Ohad Korkus Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.39.79%2 254
ORACLE CORPORATION21.48%180 046
SAP AG37.35%158 516
INTUIT32.23%67 695
SERVICENOW, INC.40.38%47 130
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.46.70%21 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group