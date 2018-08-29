Varonis to Present at September Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:



The Citi Global Technology Conference in New York City, New York, on September 6, 2018. The presentation is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. ET.

The Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 12, 2018. The presentation is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. PT.

The audio presentations will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at ir.varonis.com . The webcast will be archived on the company's website for a limited time following the conference.

Additional Resources

For more information on Varonis' solution portfolio, please visit www.varonis.com .

. Visit our blog, and join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Podcast and YouTube .

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases including governance, compliance, classification, and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of June 30, 2018, had approximately 6,200 customers worldwide — comprised of industry leaders in many sectors including financial services, healthcare, public, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, education, media and entertainment and technology.

Investor Relations Contact: James Arestia Varonis Systems, Inc. 646-640-2149 jarestia@varonis.com News Media Contact: Rachel Hunt Varonis Systems, Inc. 877-292-8767 (ext. 4247) rhunt@varonis.com Mia Damiano Merritt Group 703-390-1502 damiano@merrittgrp.com