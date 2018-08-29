Varonis to Present at September Investor Conferences

Log in
VARONIS SYSTEMS INC (VRNS)

VARONIS SYSTEMS INC (VRNS)
08/29/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

The Citi Global Technology Conference in New York City, New York, on September 6, 2018. The presentation is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. ET.

The Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 12, 2018. The presentation is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. PT.

The audio presentations will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at ir.varonis.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases including governance, compliance, classification, and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of June 30, 2018, had approximately 6,200 customers worldwide — comprised of industry leaders in many sectors including financial services, healthcare, public, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, education, media and entertainment and technology.

Investor Relations Contact: 
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
jarestia@varonis.com

News Media Contact: 
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 4247)
rhunt@varonis.com

Mia Damiano
Merritt Group
703-390-1502
damiano@merrittgrp.com

