VARTA : 1H 2020 Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains certain financial me assures (including forward - looking measures) that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered "non- IFRS financial measures". The management of VARTA believes that these non- IFRS financial measures used by VARTA, when considered in conjunction with ( but not in lieu of) other measures that are computed in accordance with IFRS, enhance an understanding of VARTA' s results of operations, financial position or cash flows. A number of these non- IFRS financial measures are also commonly used by securities analysts, credit rating agencies and investors to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of other companies with which VARTA competes. These non- IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a measure of VARTA' s profitability or liquidity, and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income and the other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, there are material limitations associated with the use of non- IFRS financial measures, including the limitations inherent in determination of each of the relevant adjustments. The non- IFRS financial measures used by VARTA may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly- titled measures used by other companies.
Certain numerical data, financial information and market data (including percentages) in this presentation have been rounded according to established commercial standards. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts.
No impact of Covid-19 on operational and financial performance in HY1
Strong group revenue and earnings growth
Group revenue +158% YoY; Adj. EBITDA +174% YoY; Adj. EBITDA margin at 26.1% (+1.5 PP)
w/o acquisition: Revenue +66,5% YoY; Adj. EBITDA +125% YoY; Adj. EBITDA margin at 33.2% (+8.6 PP)
Microbatteries & Solutions segment performing very wellEntertainment with high growth momentum Healthcare sees fast recovery of rechargeable hearing aid batteries
Household Batteries develop better than expected Consumer Batteries better than expected, focus on branded batteries improves profitability.
Integration of the Consumer acquisition is on track according to plan Energy Storage Solutions growing faster than the market
Production capacity for Li-Ion batteries to be expanded to 300 million cells p.a. by the end of 2021
Guidance for FY 2020 raised*:
Revenue: ~€810-830m(previously:~€780-800m), up ~123-129% YoY
Adj. EBITDA**: ~€210-215m(previously:~€175-185m), up ~115-121% YoY
CAPEX : ~€320-360m (previously:~€300-330m), further expanding the production capacity for li-on batteries
In view of the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), negative effects on the VARTA AG Group cannot be ruled out. However, for now, these risks have not materialised.
Including adj. items from shared-based payments, expenses from M&A transactions, restructuring costs and inventory step-up from purchase price allocation (PPA)
Hearing aid batteriesare continuing to grow significantly faster than the market, better than expected performance in primary batteries offsetting temporary slowdown of rechargeable hearings due to shop closures
Power Pack Solutionscontinues strong growth momentum due to the new customer projects
Adj. EBITDAmargin at 34.4%, an improvement of 9.1PP - key drivers: operating leverage, economies of scale and a favorable margin mix effect fromlithium-ionbatteries
Microbatteries & Solutions - 1H 2020
(€ m, rounded)
1H 2019*
1H 2020
YoY Change*
Revenue
140.8
239.7
70%
Adjusted EBITDA
35.6
82.4
132%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
25.3%
34.4%
+9.1PP
*Like-for-like comparison, 1H 2019 adjusted according to the new segment reporting (retrospective pro-forma restatement)
Microbatteries & Solutions recorded very strong H1 results, further accelerating the high pace of revenue and Adj. EBITDA growth
Lithium-Ionbatteries/CoinPower are further accelerating the very high growth momentum, backed by the booming end-market for premium true wireless headsets
Rechargeable lithium-ion coin cell for premium true wireless
headsets
Hearing aid batteries: VARTA is market leader in both primary and rechargeable cells
*1H 2019 includes only the Energy Storage Solutions business
Household Batteries continues its rock solid performance in H1
Consumer Batteries delivered better-than-expected H1 results on revenue in line with expectations - Strategic focus on higher-margin branded Consumer batteries improves the profitability of the business
Energy Storage Solutions with strong revenue growth
Delivered anAdj. EBITDA margin of 13.0% - Consumer business with a better-than-expected margin in H1 mainly due to a favorable business mix effect
Delivered very strong HY1 results, despite the challenging environment due to COVID-19 - further accelerating the high pace of revenue and earnings growth
Microbatteries & Solutions with exceptionally strong HY1 2020 resultsEntertainment is booming, further accelerating the very high growth momentum Healthcare continues to outgrow the market - fast recovery in rechargeable expected
Household Batteries continuesbetter-than-expectedperformance in HY1 2020Consumer batteries delivered better-than-expected results, strategic focus on higher margin branded batteries improves the profitability of the business - integration on track Energy Storage Solutions with strong revenue growth, growing faster than the market
Production capacity for Lithium-Ion batteries to be expanded to 300 million cells p.a. by the end of 2021
