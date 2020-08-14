VARTA : 1H 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 08/14/2020 | 08:33am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields VARTA AG 1H 2020 Earnings Presentation August 14th, 2020 Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Disclaimer This presentation contains certain financial me assures (including forward - looking measures) that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered "non- IFRS financial measures". The management of VARTA believes that these non- IFRS financial measures used by VARTA, when considered in conjunction with ( but not in lieu of) other measures that are computed in accordance with IFRS, enhance an understanding of VARTA' s results of operations, financial position or cash flows. A number of these non- IFRS financial measures are also commonly used by securities analysts, credit rating agencies and investors to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of other companies with which VARTA competes. These non- IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a measure of VARTA' s profitability or liquidity, and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income and the other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, there are material limitations associated with the use of non- IFRS financial measures, including the limitations inherent in determination of each of the relevant adjustments. The non- IFRS financial measures used by VARTA may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly- titled measures used by other companies. Certain numerical data, financial information and market data (including percentages) in this presentation have been rounded according to established commercial standards. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts. Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 2 Executive Overview No impact of Covid-19 on operational and financial performance in HY1

Covid-19 on operational and financial performance in HY1 Strong group revenue and earnings growth

Group revenue +158% YoY; Adj. EBITDA +174% YoY; Adj. EBITDA margin at 26.1% (+1.5 PP)

w/o acquisition: Revenue +66,5% YoY; Adj. EBITDA +125% YoY; Adj. EBITDA margin at 33.2% (+8.6 PP )

Group revenue +158% Adj. EBITDA +174% YoY; Adj. EBITDA margin at 26.1% (+1.5 PP) w/o acquisition: Revenue +66,5% YoY; Adj. EBITDA +125% YoY; ) Microbatteries & Solutions segment performing very well Entertainment with high growth momentum

Healthcare sees fast recovery of rechargeable hearing aid batteries

with high growth momentum sees fast recovery of rechargeable hearing aid batteries Household Batteries develop better than expected

Consumer Batteries better than expected, focus on branded batteries improves profitability.

Integration of the Consumer acquisition is on track according to plan

Energy Storage Solutions growing faster than the market

better than expected, focus on branded batteries improves profitability. Integration of the Consumer acquisition is on track according to plan growing faster than the market Production capacity for Li-Ion batteries to be expanded to 300 million cells p.a. by the end of 2021

Li-Ion batteries to be expanded to 300 million cells p.a. by the end of 2021 Guidance for FY 2020 raised*:

Revenue : ~€810-830m (previously: ~€780-800m) , up ~123-129% YoY Adj. EBITDA **: ~€210-215m (previously: ~€175-185m) , up ~115-121% YoY CAPEX : ~€320-360m ( previously: ~€300-330m) , further expanding the production capacity for li-on batteries

In view of the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), negative effects on the VARTA AG Group cannot be ruled out. However, for now, these risks have not materialised.

(COVID-19), negative effects on the VARTA AG Group cannot be ruled out. However, for now, these risks have not materialised. Including adj. items from shared-based payments, expenses from M&A transactions, restructuring costs and inventory step-up from purchase price allocation (PPA) Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 3 Business Highlights Microbatteries & Solutions Lithium-Ion Batteries/CoinPower:

Batteries/CoinPower: Premium TWS: continuing to expect 30-40% CAGR of end-market offers enormous growth opportunity Performance: 30% increase of energy density on track (+15% reached already, further +15% increase this year Further significant capacity expansion: 200m cells per year already by end of Q1 2021, 300m by end- 2021 Settlement of patent infringement lawsuit with Samsung achieved, expanding existing business relationship, further out-of-court agreements on track

Hearing-aid batteries: We continue to grow faster than the market

We continue to grow faster than the market Rechargeable hearing aid batteries expected to recover fast

Household Batteries Consumer Batteries:

Increase energy density and introduce more environmentally friendly packaging, delivered better than expected results Focus on branded Consumer batteries improves profitability as expected Integration of the Consumer acquisition is on track according to plan

Energy Storage Solutions: strong revenue growth, growing faster than the market - future growth opportunities due to expiring feed-in tariffs Research & Development Existing R&D efforts , particularly in CoinPower will be intensified

, particularly in CoinPower will be IPCEI funding further accelerates innovations

funding further innovations IPCEI supports future growth opportunities with bigger formats Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 4 Another significant capacity increase New building in Nördlingen offers flexibility • Two levels with 15,000m2 in total • Designed for coin-shaped batteries, it will offer optimized and highly efficient production facilities • Infrastructure supports further expansion even beyond 300m cells p.a. Production expansion to 200m cells p.a. will be installed by Q1 2020

Next step-up planned: further expansion to 300m cells by end-2021 with the new plant

step-up planned: further expansion to 300m cells by end-2021 with the new plant Next generation of production lines with significantly more output and increased efficiency Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 5 Delivered strong HY1 results, continuing the high pace of revenue and earnings growth Revenue in m€ +158% (ex M&A: +67%) 390.7 151.5 1H-2019 1H-2020 Microbatteries & Solutions with Adjusted EBITDA* in m€, margin in % of revenue 174% (ex M&A: +125%)102.1 37.2 24.6% 26.1% 1H-2019 1H-2020 Adj. EBITDA grew again faster Net result in m€ +105% 39.9 19.5 1H-2019 1H-2020 Strong increase primarily due to exceptionally strong revenue growth, with Entertainment continuing to grow rapidly Household Batteries with a rock solid performance in HY1 than the revenue due to the very favorable margin mix along with the continued scaling of the business model Expanding the margin, up 1.5PP to 26.1% (+8.6PP ex M&A) the strong operational performance, slightly offset by one-time expenses for the acquired Consumer business * Including adj. items from shared-based payments, expenses from M&A transactions, restructuring costs and inventory step-up from purchase price allocation (PPA) Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 6 Generated strong operating cash flow - continuing to massively expand the production capacities Net Working Capital (NWC) in m€, of LTM revenue +311% 73.9 18.0 6.7%* 5.0% FY-2019 1H-2020 CAPEX in m€ +104 123.7 20.0 1H-2019 1H-2020 Operating Cash Flow in m€ +260% 81.6 69,5% 22.7 Quote 1H-2019 1H-2020 Addition of ~57.0 m€ from the acquired Consumer business

Decrease of 1.1 m€ w/o VARTA Consumer mainly due to further customer prepayments Continuing to massively expand the production capacity for lithium-ion batteries

lithium-ion batteries Expanding the capacity to ~200 million cells by Q1-2021

Q1-2021 Investment program is on track as planned Strong cash generation from the operating activities mainly due to the strong operating result * w/o Consumer Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 7  Hearing aid batteries are continuing to grow significantly faster than the market, better than expected performance in primary batteries offsetting temporary slowdown of rechargeable hearings due to shop closures  Power Pack Solutions continues strong growth momentum due to the new customer projects  Adj. EBITDA margin at 34.4%, an improvement of 9.1PP - key drivers: operating leverage, economies of scale and a favorable margin mix effect from lithium-ion batteries Microbatteries & Solutions - 1H 2020 (€ m, rounded) 1H 2019* 1H 2020 YoY Change* Revenue 140.8 239.7 70% Adjusted EBITDA 35.6 82.4 132% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.3% 34.4% +9.1PP *Like-for-like comparison, 1H 2019 adjusted according to the new segment reporting (retrospective pro-forma restatement) Microbatteries & Solutions recorded very strong H1 results, further accelerating the high pace of revenue and Adj. EBITDA growth

recorded very strong H1 results, further accelerating the high pace of revenue and Adj. EBITDA growth Lithium-Ion batteries/CoinPower are further accelerating the very high growth momentum, backed by the booming end-market for premium true wireless headsets Rechargeable lithium-ion coin cell for premium true wireless headsets Hearing aid batteries: VARTA is market leader in both primary and rechargeable cells Development of complete battery systems including housing and electronics Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands Our Brands 8 Household Batteries - 1H 2020 (€ m, rounded) 1H 2019* 1H 2020 YoY Change* Revenue 10.3 150.8 1,357% Adjusted EBITDA 1.7 19.7 1,080% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.1% 13.0% -3.1PP *1H 2019 includes only the Energy Storage Solutions business Household Batteries continues its rock solid performance in H1

continues its rock solid performance in H1 Consumer Batteries delivered better-than-expected H1 results on revenue in line with expectations - Strategic focus on higher-margin branded Consumer batteries improves the profitability of the business

delivered better-than-expected H1 results on revenue in line with expectations - Strategic focus on higher-margin branded Consumer batteries improves the profitability of the business Energy Storage Solutions with strong revenue growth

with strong revenue growth Delivered an Adj. EBITDA margin of 13.0% - Consumer business with a better-than-expected margin in H1 mainly due to a favorable business mix effect In Germany VARTA produces >1.7 billion alkaline batteries per year VARTA offers both: commercial and residential energy storage systems Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands Our Brands 9 Raising the revenue and Adj. EBITDA guidance* for FY20 VARTA AG Group Segment Microbatteries & Solutions Segment Household Batteries Revenue : €810-830m (previously: €780-800m), up 123-129% YoY

: €810-830m (previously: €780-800m), up 123-129% YoY Adjusted EBITDA** : €210-215m (previously: €175-185m), up ~115-121% YoY

: €210-215m (previously: €175-185m), up ~115-121% YoY CAPEX: ~ €320-360m (previously: ~€300-330m), further expanding the production capacity for li-on batteries

€320-360m (previously: ~€300-330m), further expanding the production capacity for li-on batteries Revenue : growing at a very significant double-digit growth rate, exceeding the growth rate of the previous year (like-for-like)

: growing at a very significant double-digit growth rate, exceeding the growth rate of the previous year (like-for-like) Adjusted EBITDA : growing again faster than the revenue - expanding the margin compared to previous year's level

: growing again faster than the revenue - expanding the margin compared to previous year's level Entertainment further accelerating the high-growth momentum

further accelerating the high-growth momentum Revenue :

Very significant growth is expected for energy storage (≥20%) The acquired VARTA Consumer business will generate additional revenue of >€300m in 2020 (focus on branded business)

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the low double-digit range In view of the global spread of the corona virus (COVID-19), negative impacts on the VARTA AG Group cannot be ruled out. At the time that the 2019 annual financial statements were prepared, these risks were not present.

(COVID-19), negative impacts on the VARTA AG Group cannot be ruled out. At the time that the 2019 annual financial statements were prepared, these risks were not present. Including adj. items from shared-based payments, expenses from M&A transactions, restructuring costs and inventory step-up from purchase price allocation (PPA) Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 10 Summary - HY1 2020 Delivered very strong HY1 results, despite the challenging environment due to COVID-19 - further accelerating the high pace of revenue and earnings growth

COVID-19 - further accelerating the high pace of revenue and earnings growth Microbatteries & Solutions with exceptionally strong HY1 2020 results Entertainment is booming, further accelerating the very high growth momentum Healthcare continues to outgrow the market - fast recovery in rechargeable expected

is booming, further accelerating the very high growth momentum continues to outgrow the market - fast recovery in rechargeable expected Household Batteries continues better-than-expected performance in HY1 2020 Consumer batteries delivered better-than-expected results, strategic focus on higher margin branded batteries improves the profitability of the business - integration on track Energy Storage Solutions with strong revenue growth, growing faster than the market

delivered better-than-expected results, strategic focus on higher margin branded batteries improves the profitability of the business - integration on track with strong revenue growth, growing faster than the market Production capacity for Lithium-Ion batteries to be expanded to 300 million cells p.a. by the end of 2021

Lithium-Ion batteries to be expanded to 300 million cells p.a. by the end of 2021 Guidance for FY 2020 increased*

Revenue: ~€810-830m (previously: ~€780-800m), up ~123-129% YoY Adj. EBITDA**: ~€210-215m (previously: ~€175-185m), up ~115-121% YoY CAPEX : ~€320-360m (previously: ~€300-330m), further expanding the production capacity

for li-on batteries * In view of the global spread of the corona virus (COVID-19), negative impacts on the VARTA AG Group cannot be ruled out. At the time that the 2019al financial statements were prepared, thesies Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 11 VARTA AG 1H 2020 Earnings Presentation August 14th, 2020 Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Contact Investor Relations Financial Calendar Bernhard Wolf 12.11.2020 Interim Statement Q3 2020 Head of Investor Relations VARTA-Platz-1 73479 Ellwangen Phone: +49 79 61 921 969 E-Mail:bernhard.wolf@varta-ag.com Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 13 Consolidated income statement for the period 01/01/-06/30/2020, unaudited Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 14 Reconciliation from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA, unaudited Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 15 Reconciliation old vs. new segment reporting, unaudited Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 16 Consolidated statement of financial position, unaudited (1/2) Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 17 Consolidated statement of financial position, unaudited (2/2) Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 18 Cash flow statement, unaudited Companies of VARTA AG VARTA Microbattery • VARTA Storage • VARTA Consumer Our Brands 19 Attachments Original document

