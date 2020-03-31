Log in
03/31/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VARTA AG: Funding for Battery development in Ellwangen taking shape

31-March-2020 / 19:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

Insider information disclosure in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

VARTA AG: Funding for Battery development in Ellwangen taking shape

Ellwangen, 31.3.2020. The State Parliament of Baden-Württemberg has today resolved to support companies in the European initiative to establish a battery cell production facility as an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI). VARTA AG, based in Ellwangen, is the first participant in the funding initiative from Baden-Württemberg. VARTA received the news this afternoon. The grant relates to battery research and development in addition to initial industrial applications. It is set to run over several years and consists of two sub-projects. VARTA AG will be making initial investments in the context of the IPCEI and will be reimbursed for part of the expenditure over the funding period.

The IPCEI is funded by the State of Baden-Württemberg and the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy. The actual funding volume that VARTA AG will receive has not yet been determined, although VARTA is currently anticipating that it will receive a total contribution of up to ? 198m across the entire duration of a subproject. Of this figure, the Federal State of Baden-Württemberg will provide financial support to the tune of ? 59m for the project within the framework of the "European Battery Alliance".

No decision has yet been made on a further funding application by VARTA AG within the framework of the second sub-project involving the Bavarian state government. The amount of such funding has not yet been determined.

Contact:

Nicole Selle                                          Bernhard Wolf
Corporate Communications                  Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 79 61 921-221                       Tel: +49 79 61 921-969
Email: nicole.selle@varta-ag.com         bernhard.wolf@varta-ag.com

About VARTA AG
VARTA AG produces and markets a comprehensive battery portfolio that ranges from microbatteries, household batteries and energy storage systems all the way to customer-specific battery solutions for a wide range of uses, setting the industry standards as technology leader in many important areas. As the parent company of the Group, it is active in the "Microbatteries & Solutions" and "Household Batteries" business segments.
The "Microbatteries & Solutions" segment focuses on the OEM business for microbatteries and the lithium-ion battery pack business. Through intensive research and development, VARTA sets the global standards in the microbatteries segment and is a recognized innovation leader in the important growth markets of lithium-ion technology and primary hearing aid batteries. The "Household Batteries" segment covers the battery business for end customers, including household batteries, rechargeable batteries, chargers, portable power (power banks), lights and energy storage systems.
The VARTA AG Group, headquartered in Ellwangen, currently employs almost 4,000 staff. VARTA AG's operating subsidiaries are currently active in more than 75 countries around the world, with five production and assembly facilities in Europe and Asia as well as distribution centers in Asia, Europe and the USA.

31-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: info@varta-ag.com
Internet: www.varta-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1012255

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1012255  31-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1012255&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 347 M
EBIT 2019 75,2 M
Net income 2019 53,2 M
Finance 2019 150 M
Yield 2019 0,51%
P/E ratio 2019 53,7x
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
EV / Sales2019 7,68x
EV / Sales2020 3,50x
Capitalization 2 813 M
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 93,42  €
Last Close Price 69,60  €
Spread / Highest target 94,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Steffen Munz Chief Financial Officer
Franz Guggenberger Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Blumauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARTA AG-42.67%3 104
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED2.85%37 117
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-0.97%3 154
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.-37.04%2 195
ENERSYS-34.57%2 071
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.87%1 894
