VARTA AG
VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/31/2018 | 09:00pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.08.2018 / 20:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 9996.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.00 EUR 9996.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
Daimlerstraße 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44557  31.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
