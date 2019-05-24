VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/24/2019 | 09:40am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.05.2019 / 15:36
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
VGG GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
Dr. Dr.
First name:
Michael
Last name(s):
Tojner
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
VARTA AG
b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A0TGJ55
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal:
In connection with the IPO of VARTA AG, VGG GmbH established a stock option program (MSOP) for the benefit of the members of the Management Board and certain employees of VARTA AG and its consolidated subsidiaries.
A special feature of this MSOP is that it is funded solely through shares made available by the major shareholder (VGG GmbH) and not through new shares or treasury shares of VARTA AG.
This notification relates to the employees' quarterly exercise option.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
47.1987 EUR
182045.39 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
47.1987 EUR
182045.39 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-23; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
XETRA
MIC:
XETR
