VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report  
VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
08/12/2019 | 04:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.08.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 28504.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.00 EUR 28504.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53175  12.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 367 M
EBIT 2019 61,6 M
Net income 2019 42,4 M
Finance 2019 90,0 M
Yield 2019 0,44%
P/E ratio 2019 67,3x
P/E ratio 2020 40,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,62x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
Capitalization 2 882 M
Chart VARTA AG
Duration : Period :
Varta AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 63,00  €
Last Close Price 71,30  €
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Schein Chief Executive Officer
Michael Tojner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Steffen Munz Chief Financial Officer
Franz Guggenberger Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Blumauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VARTA AG187.78%3 233
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%22 361
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC-18.74%2 528
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 527
ENERSYS-25.43%2 458
VOLTRONIC POWER TECHNOLOGY CORP--.--%1 682
