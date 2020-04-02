Log in
VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/02/2020


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.04.2020 / 09:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 540008.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.00 EUR 540008.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58859  02.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
