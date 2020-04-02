|
VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
04/02/2020 | 03:15am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.04.2020 / 09:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|VGG GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr. Dr.
|First name:
|Michael
|Last name(s):
|Tojner
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0TGJ55
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|14.00 EUR
|540008.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|14.00 EUR
|540008.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VARTA AG
|
|VARTA-Platz 1
|
|73479 Ellwangen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.varta-ag.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
58859 02.04.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|347 M
|EBIT 2019
|75,2 M
|Net income 2019
|53,2 M
|Finance 2019
|150 M
|Yield 2019
|0,57%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|48,0x
|P/E ratio 2020
|29,6x
|EV / Sales2019
|6,83x
|EV / Sales2020
|3,14x
|Capitalization
|2 518 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VARTA AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Average target price
|
93,42 €
|Last Close Price
|
62,30 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
117%
|Spread / Average Target
|
49,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-13,3%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|VARTA AG
|-48.68%
|2 918