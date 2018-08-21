Log in
VARTA AG (VAR1)
VARTA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/21/2018 | 08:05am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VARTA AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VARTA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.08.2018 / 08:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VARTA AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2018 German: http://www.varta-ag.com/publications English: http://www.varta-ag.com/publications/?lang=en


21.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
Daimlerstraße 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

715505  21.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=715505&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
