DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VARTA AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VARTA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
21.08.2018 / 08:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
VARTA AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2018
German: http://www.varta-ag.com/publications
English: http://www.varta-ag.com/publications/?lang=en
