VARTA AG    VAR1   DE000A0TGJ55

VARTA AG

(VAR1)
  Report  
VARTA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

0
10/21/2019 | 02:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VARTA AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VARTA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.10.2019 / 08:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VARTA AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: October 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: October 29, 2019 German: https://www.varta-ag.com/publications/ English: https://www.varta-ag.com/publications/?lang=en


21.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

893089  21.10.2019 

© EQS 2019
