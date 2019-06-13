VARTA AG: VARTA AG successfully concludes capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 104 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55



VARTA AG successfully concludes capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 104 million

Ellwangen, June 13, 2019 - VARTA AG (the "Company") has successfully concluded its capital increase that was announced yesterday.

A total of 2,221,686 new shares were placed at a price of EUR 46.70 per share. The new shares are fully entitled to dividends for the 2019 financial year. The new shares will carry the same rights as the existing shares.

Gross proceeds from the capital increase for the Company amount to approximately EUR 104 million. The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, without a prospectus, with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).

The first trading day for the new shares is expected to be on 14 June 2019 and settlement of the new shares against payment of the placement price is expected to take place on or around 17 June 2019.

Berenberg was Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner for the offering of the new shares.

About VARTA AG

VARTA AG, as the parent company of the Group, is active in the microbatteries and Power&Energy business segments through its subsidiaries VARTA Microbattery GmbH and VARTA Storage GmbH. Today, VARTA Microbattery GmbH is already an innovation leader in the field of microbatteries, one of the market leaders for hearing aid batteries and is also striving for market leadership for lithium-ion batteries in the wearables sector, especially for hearables. VARTA Storage GmbH focuses on intelligent energy solutions for tailor-made battery storage systems for OEM customers as well as on the design, system integration and assembly of stationary lithium-ion energy storage systems. With five production and manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia as well as sales centers in Asia, Europe and the USA, the operating subsidiaries of the VARTA AG Group are currently active in over 75 countries worldwide.

Contact:

Bernhard Wolf

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 79 61 921-969

Mail: bernhard.wolf@varta-ag.com