Varta : Electronic devices require reliable energy sources in the corona pandemic

Many people have become more aware of the importance of ventilators during the current Covid-19 pandemic. They can save the lives of infected people and are also used in numerous other medical applications. An important aspect here is that they must always work consistently and reliably. The power supply plays a crucial role, especially for ventilators that are powered by batteries. 'We want to support people and doctors as much as possible in preventing and combating the Covid-19 pandemic. Many manufacturers and users rely on batteries from VARTA for supplying power to their ventilators. They trust the security they associate with the name. This is no coincidence, because since 1887 the name VARTA has stood for intelligent energy storage systems of the highest quality and reliability 'made in Germany',' emphasises Philipp Miehlich, General Manager OEM at VARTA. VARTA Microbattery will be showcasing its range of battery solutions for medical applications at a new online congress, the 'medical design - Mobile Health Exhibition and Conference 2020'. The event for mHealth applications is taking place from 25 to 26 August 2020. For autumn 2020 VARTA is also announcing a new generation of rechargeable Lithium-Ion cells.



Increased demand quickly met

VARTA is the market leader for Nickel-Metal Hydride button cells, which are also used in ventilators with an alarm feature. As Philipp Miehlich explains, manufacturers are also benefiting from this during the current pandemic: 'When producers ask for considerably more batteries for ventilators because of the corona pandemic, we can respond quickly. For example, we have just produced ten times the number of batteries previously supplied to a manufacturer in a very short time.'



Increasingly smaller, increasingly higher energy density

Even without being ill, many people consider it very important to always be up to date about their own state of health or to always keep the necessary distance to other people. Both can make use of wearables, small technical helpers that measure physiological functions or warn when people are too close. A reliable and secure energy supply is also essential here. These electronic devices are becoming increasingly smaller and require rechargeable batteries with an increasingly higher energy density. 'VARTA AG Group offers various battery solutions for a wide range of applications, which reliably supply energy at high capacity even on the smallest scale. As a result, we believe that we are optimally positioned in the corona pandemic to help in the crisis wherever possible,' says Philipp Miehlich.



This is achieved, for example, with the energy supply for a medical in-ear sensor that measures the heart rate, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation and core body temperature. The device is used for medically monitoring Covid-19 patients remotely, thus helping hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities during the current crisis. Several clinical studies are currently underway where VARTA is supporting the manufacturer with the CP1254 rechargeable battery from the CoinPower series and is supplying large quantities of the battery in a short time.



Another wearable that is useful in corona times looks like a cordless headset but is actually a pulse monitor in the ear that also measures the heart rate variability and body temperature. Here too, a CP1254 cell from VARTA's CoinPower series supplies the necessary energy.

Always maintaining a safe distance is one of the maxims during a pandemic. This is where the innovative SAFEDI distance warning device comes in, which is equipped with a rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery, the CP1654 cell from VARTA's CoinPower series. The dedicated efforts of VARTA's design team enabled the new product to be launched within four weeks. The sensor system is based on the further development of Bluetooth technology and is capable of determining the distance between two or more people quickly and without contact. As soon as people approach one another, the coin-sized clip triggers a visual signal as an advance warning. If two people come within the minimum distance, visual and acoustic signals are continuously triggered.

Remote monitoring of patients with the COVID-19 disease who are isolating at home

