Varta : German battery maker Varta profits from wireless headset demand

Revenue came in at 364 million euros (£303.25 million) while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) almost doubled to around 98 million euros, the company added, citing preliminary figures.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated annual revenues at 344 million euros.

"A very high order backlog will allow us to further accelerate the high revenue and earnings growth in 2020," Chief Financial Officer Steffen Munz said in a statement https://bit.ly/3bJpqvZ.

Varta shares were up 7.5% at 1510 GMT.

