Varta : Higher energy density in increasingly smaller space

With almost all electronic applications, it's the 'inner values' that count. That means that a long service life, flat design and low weight should all be features of the batteries used. Manufacturers are following this increasing trend towards miniaturisation under the maxim 'Higher energy density in increasingly smaller space'. VARTA Microbattery will be presenting its wide range of microbatteries and applications that are now possible at PCIM Europe, the trade fair and conference for power electronics and its applications, which is taking place digitally from 7 to 8 July 2020. VARTA will be appearing with a virtual exhibition stand that will inform visitors with animations about wearables, IoT as well as medical and automotive applications. Those interested can contact VARTA directly via a chat function and be advised.



Modern, high-performance applications require a light and powerful energy source with excellent performance data and the highest quality. VARTA is therefore focusing its trade fair presentation on two virtual people who can be used to show visitors various applications using batteries. The spectrum ranges from medical applications such as measuring vital parameters, glucose monitoring, drug dosage and insulin pumps to data glasses, shoe sensors and smart security systems. The entire presentation is rounded off with Bluetooth headsets, fitness trackers and the innovative Safedi distance warning device, which was developed in the shortest possible time for use in the corona pandemic.



VARTA is also participating in two round tables at the PCIM, each represented by Andreas Warta and Jan Kramer, both Key Account Managers at VARTA Microbattery. On 7 July 2020 at 3 pm the topic will be 'Innovative energy solutions at a time of miniaturisation and digitalisation' and on 8 July 2020 at 10 am the topic will be 'Battery technologies for modern and future applications'.



Anyone interested can participate free of charge in this virtual event by registering on the event website.

Press image:



Virtual exhibition stand: VARTA will be informing visitors to the PCIM with animations on the topics of wearables, IoT as well as medical and automotive applications

Photo: VARTA Microbattery GmbH

About VARTA AG

VARTA AG produces and markets a comprehensive battery portfolio, ranging from microbatteries, household batteries, energy storage systems to customer-specific battery solutions for a wide range of applications, and, as a technology leader, sets industry standards in key areas. As the parent company of the Group, it operates in the business segments 'Microbatteries & Solutions' and 'Household Batteries'.

The 'Microbatteries & Solutions' segment focuses on the OEM business for microbatteries as well as on the lithium-ion battery pack business. Through intensive research and development, VARTA sets global standards in the microbattery sector and is a recognized innovation leader in the important growth markets of lithium-ion technology and primary hearing aid batteries. The 'Household Batteries' segment comprises the battery business for end customers, including household batteries, rechargeable batteries, chargers, portable power (power banks) and lights as well as energy storage devices. The VARTA AG Group currently employs almost 4,000 people. With five production and manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia, and distribution centers in Asia, Europe and the USA, VARTA AG's operating subsidiaries are currently active in over 75 countries worldwide.