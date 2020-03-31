Varta : Non-Financial Report in accordance with Sections 289b-289e, 315b and 315c of the German Commercial Code

Non-Financial Report in accordance with Sections 289b-289e, 315b and 315c of the

German Commercial Code

VARTA AG - Group

The following non-financial report applies to both VARTA AG and the VARTA AG Group.

It contains key information on aspects related to environmental, personnel and social matters, tackling corruption and bribery as well as protecting human rights.

Internal guidelines and definitions served as benchmarks for the following disclosures on individual aspects. No overarching framework was used, as this was deemed unnecessary given the internal guidelines, definitions and processes applied.

Information on our business model and on non-financial risks linked to the aspects outlined in this report can be found in the combined management report 2019. More detailed information on our corporate social governance activities can be found at: http://www.varta-ag.com/corporate-social-responsibility/.

1. The Environment

The high quality of our products available on the global market must be matched by comprehensive policies governing quality control, the environment and energy. Regulated processes and procedures represent the prerequisite conditions for this to be effectively implemented and comply with legal and official administrative requirements. In this context, a holistic management system has been implemented.

The management documentation related to this forms a binding working basis for all executives and employees of the company. Actively implementing this basis ensures that organizational, technical and commercial activities, which have ramifications on product quality and the environment, are controlled and monitored.

The Executive Board and management strive to ensure that the policies governing quality control, the environment and energy are understood, realized and upheld across all levels of the organization.

We regard as essential manufacturing processes which seek to minimize environmental damage and conserve resources in addition to regulations governing the re-usability of products.

Our environmental targets include the following: