VARVARESSOS S A EUROPEAN SPINNING MILLS : Financial results for the 6-month period of 2018

Date: 30.08.2018

Financial results for the 6-month period of 2018

VARVARESSOS S.A. turnover during the 6-month period of 2018 reached 8,40 million EURO contrary to 10,72 million EURO in the same period of 2017. The company's exports came up to 6,53 million EURO which is 77,77% of the revenues. Losses before depreciation (EBITDA) have reached 38,94 thousand EURO contrary to losses 263,74 thousand EURO during the same period of 2017. Losses after taxes reached 1,29 million EURO compared to losses 1,073 million EURO in the 6-month period of 2017 and were affected negatively by the new product blend due to the new business plan.