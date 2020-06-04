Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vascular Biogenics Ltd.    VBLT   IL0011327454

VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD.

(VBLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VBL Presents New Data on the Potential of its Novel anti-MOSPD2 Monoclonal Antibodies for Rheumatoid Arthritis at the EULAR 2020 Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), (the “Company”) today announced new data implicating the potential of its proprietary anti-MOSPD2 antibodies for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). VBL's study entitled “MOSPD2: A novel therapeutic target for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis,” is being presented today at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) 2020 E-Congress

VBL's new data highlight several key findings:

  • Clinical relevance for RA: Biopsies from RA patients demonstrate strong staining for monocytes expressing MOSPD2. Monocytes are immune cells that play a pivotal role in the progression of various inflammatory diseases. VBL's antibodies can inhibit monocyte migration by up to 90% in a mouse model.
  • MOSPD2 plays a key role in RA: Mice in which the MOSPD2 gene was knocked out essentially do not develop disease in the Collagen Antibody-Induced Arthritis model for RA.
  • Therapeutic potential: Treatment with anti-MOSPD2 mAb significantly inhibited arthritis progression in the Collagen-Induced Arthritis model (p<0.005). The treatment reduced >50% of disease severity and blocked further disease progression.
  • Differentiation: Anti-MOSPD2 demonstrated higher activity than anti-TNFa in the advanced phase of the disease.

"These encouraging results may open new possibilities for treatment of anti-MOSPD2 antibodies for RA," said Eyal Breitbart, Ph.D., VP Research and Operations of VBL Therapeutics."We continue to see a clear pattern across multiple indications – by inhibiting monocyte migration, our proprietary antibodies lead to meaningful and durable benefit in various models of chronic inflammatory diseases.”

The new results add to a growing body of data demonstrated activity of VBL's antibodies in models of multiple sclerosis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and colitis. VBL continues to advance lead candidate VB-601 towards a first-in-man study, which is expected to begin in 2021.

For a link to VBL's presentation at the EULAR conference, see:  Poster Presentation

About VBL's VB-600 Platform
VBL is conducting two parallel drug development programs that are exploring the potential of MOSPD2 (motile sperm domain-containing protein 2), a protein that VBL has identified as a key regulator of cell motility, as a therapeutic target for inflammatory diseases and cancer. Our VB-600 platform comprises classical anti-MOSPD2 monoclonal antibodies for inflammatory indications, as well as bi-specific antibody candidates for oncology.

About VBL
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored “all comers” phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our programs, including MOSPD2, including their clinical development, therapeutic potential and clinical results. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines and clinical results, that our financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that we may not realize the expected benefits of our intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in our regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. VBL Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Michael Rice
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(646) 597-6979

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD.
07:01aVBL Presents New Data on the Potential of its Novel anti-MOSPD2 Monoclonal An..
GL
06/01VBL Presents Positive Interim Data from the OVAL Phase 3 Pivotal Study in Ova..
GL
05/14VBL Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides ..
GL
05/12VBL Therapeutics Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering and Announce..
GL
05/07VBL Therapeutics Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At..
GL
05/06VBL Presents New Data on MOSPD2 Antibodies as Potential Treatment for NASH an..
GL
05/04VBL First-in-class MOSPD2 Antibodies Show Potential for Treatment for CNS Inf..
GL
05/04VBL Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 14
GL
04/06VBL Therapeutics Announces New Milestone Event in the VB-201 Collaboration fo..
GL
04/02Following Positive Interim Analysis, VB-111 Global Study in Ovarian Cancer to..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,70 M - -
Net income 2020 -24,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,8 M 60,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 86,5x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,88 $
Last Close Price 1,27 $
Spread / Highest target 294%
Spread / Average Target 205%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dror Harats Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bennett M. Shapiro Chairman
Eyal Breitbart Vice President-Research & Operations
Erez Feige Vice President-Business Operations
Amos Ron Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD.5.83%61
GILEAD SCIENCES14.50%93 325
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.52%71 822
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS60.94%61 367
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.22.32%19 498
GENMAB A/S31.49%19 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group