VBL Presents New Data on the Potential of its Novel anti-MOSPD2 Monoclonal Antibodies for Rheumatoid Arthritis at the EULAR 2020 Congress

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT ), (the “Company”) today announced new data implicating the potential of its proprietary anti-MOSPD2 antibodies for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). VBL's study entitled “MOSPD2: A novel therapeutic target for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis,” is being presented today at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) 2020 E-Congress .

VBL's new data highlight several key findings:

Clinical relevance for RA : Biopsies from RA patients demonstrate strong staining for monocytes expressing MOSPD2. Monocytes are immune cells that play a pivotal role in the progression of various inflammatory diseases. VBL's antibodies can inhibit monocyte migration by up to 90% in a mouse model.

: Biopsies from RA patients demonstrate strong staining for monocytes expressing MOSPD2. Monocytes are immune cells that play a pivotal role in the progression of various inflammatory diseases. VBL's antibodies can inhibit monocyte migration by up to 90% in a mouse model. MOSPD2 plays a key role in RA : Mice in which the MOSPD2 gene was knocked out essentially do not develop disease in the Collagen Antibody-Induced Arthritis model for RA.

: Mice in which the MOSPD2 gene was knocked out essentially do not develop disease in the Collagen Antibody-Induced Arthritis model for RA. Therapeutic potential : Treatment with anti-MOSPD2 mAb significantly inhibited arthritis progression in the Collagen-Induced Arthritis model (p<0.005). The treatment reduced >50% of disease severity and blocked further disease progression.

: Treatment with anti-MOSPD2 mAb significantly inhibited arthritis progression in the Collagen-Induced Arthritis model (p<0.005). The treatment reduced >50% of disease severity and blocked further disease progression. Differentiation: Anti-MOSPD2 demonstrated higher activity than anti-TNFa in the advanced phase of the disease.

"These encouraging results may open new possibilities for treatment of anti-MOSPD2 antibodies for RA," said Eyal Breitbart, Ph.D., VP Research and Operations of VBL Therapeutics."We continue to see a clear pattern across multiple indications – by inhibiting monocyte migration, our proprietary antibodies lead to meaningful and durable benefit in various models of chronic inflammatory diseases.”

The new results add to a growing body of data demonstrated activity of VBL's antibodies in models of multiple sclerosis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and colitis. VBL continues to advance lead candidate VB-601 towards a first-in-man study, which is expected to begin in 2021.

For a link to VBL's presentation at the EULAR conference, see: Poster Presentation

About VBL's VB-600 Platform

VBL is conducting two parallel drug development programs that are exploring the potential of MOSPD2 (motile sperm domain-containing protein 2), a protein that VBL has identified as a key regulator of cell motility, as a therapeutic target for inflammatory diseases and cancer. Our VB-600 platform comprises classical anti-MOSPD2 monoclonal antibodies for inflammatory indications, as well as bi-specific antibody candidates for oncology.

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored “all comers” phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our programs, including MOSPD2, including their clinical development, therapeutic potential and clinical results. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines and clinical results, that our financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that we may not realize the expected benefits of our intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in our regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. VBL Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(646) 597-6979