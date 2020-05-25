Vastned Retail Belgium : Report of the ordinary general meeting of 29 April 2020

Log in
05/25/2020 | 04:08am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION / EMBARGO UNTIL 29 APRIL 2020, 6.00 PM

ANTWERP, 29 APRIL 2020

Report of the ordinary general meeting of 29 April 2020

The general meeting of Vastned Retail Belgium, held as at 29 April 2020 approved all items on the agenda.

1. Approval of the annual accounts and dividend distribution for financial year 2019

The ordinary general meeting of shareholders of 29 April 2020 has approved the statutory annual accounts of Vastned Retail Belgium closed as at 31 December 2019, as well as the result allocation.

For financial year 2019, the ordinary general meeting has decided to distribute a gross dividend of € 2.90 per share. After deduction of 30% withholding tax, the net dividend for financial year 2019 amounts thus to € 2.03 per share.

The dividend is payable as from 14 May 2020 on the basis of the shareholding as at 13 May 2020.

For holders of dematerialised shares, distribution is done by the financial institution having the shares listed on a securities account. The dividend for the nominal shares will be automatically paid towards the shareholders by the company.

About Vastned Retail Belgium. Vastned Retail Belgium is a public regulated real estate company (RREC), the shares of which are listed on Euronext Brussels (VASTB). Vastned Retail Belgium invests exclusively in Belgian commercial real estate, more specifically in prime retail properties located on the best shopping streets in the major cities of Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent and Bruges. Furthermore, the real estate portfolio consists of inner-city shops outside of the premium cities, high-end retail parks and retail warehouses.

For more information, please contact:

VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM NV, a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law,

Rudi Taelemans - CEO or Elke Krols - CFO, tel. +32 3 361 05 90, www.vastned.be

1/ 1

VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM Generaal Lemanstraat 74 2600 Berchem - Antwerp T +32 3 361 05 90 info@vastned.be

WWW.VASTNED.BE

Disclaimer

Vastned Retail Belgium NV published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 08:07:03 UTC
