Vastned Retail N : AGM postponed due to COVID-19 measures

Amsterdam, 30 March 2020 - Vastned, the listed European retail property company focusing on 'venues for premium shopping', announces its decision to postpone its Annual General Meeting on the 2019 financial year of 16 April 2020 until further notice, due to the measures in the context of COVID-19.

The health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders is paramount for Vastned. The company is closely following the instructions of the World Health Organization and of government authorities. It is currently unclear whether the shareholders' meeting can be held in a way that safeguards the health and safety of all concerned and that at the same time ensures a properly held shareholders' meeting. For this reason, the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Vastned have decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was scheduled for 16 April 2020 until further notice.

Vastned will inform its shareholders promptly of the new date for the AGM as soon as it is set.