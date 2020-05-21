Vastned Retail N : Press release strategy update

Amsterdam, 21 May 2020 - Vastned, the listed European retail property company focusing on 'venues for premium shopping', announces an update to the present strategy. The update will be revealed in February 2021 at the publication of the 2020 annual results.

Vastned's present strategy was started in early 2017, focusing the high street strategy more explicitly on growing the high street assets in Amsterdam, Antwerp, Paris and Madrid. Normally, the company strategy would be updated next year. Vastned has been indicating for some time that the retail landscape is changing, and the outbreak and spreading of COVID-19 has accelerated this development. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board believe it is in the interest of the company not to leave the strategy update until next year, but to bring it forward. The update will be revealed in February 2021 at the publication of the 2020 annual results.