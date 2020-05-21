Vastned Retail N : Press release strategy update

Log in
05/21/2020

VASTNED RETAIL N.V.

(VASTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/21 02:45:58 am
16.72 EUR   -0.71%
05/21/2020 | 02:09am EDT

Amsterdam, 21 May 2020 - Vastned, the listed European retail property company focusing on 'venues for premium shopping', announces an update to the present strategy. The update will be revealed in February 2021 at the publication of the 2020 annual results.

Vastned's present strategy was started in early 2017, focusing the high street strategy more explicitly on growing the high street assets in Amsterdam, Antwerp, Paris and Madrid. Normally, the company strategy would be updated next year. Vastned has been indicating for some time that the retail landscape is changing, and the outbreak and spreading of COVID-19 has accelerated this development. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board believe it is in the interest of the company not to leave the strategy update until next year, but to bring it forward. The update will be revealed in February 2021 at the publication of the 2020 annual results.

Disclaimer

VastNed Retail NV published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 06:08:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 65,0 M
EBIT 2020 46,0 M
Net income 2020 -81,8 M
Debt 2020 643 M
Yield 2020 8,19%
P/E ratio 2020 -5,53x
P/E ratio 2021 9,82x
EV / Sales2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2021 13,1x
Capitalization 289 M
Chart VASTNED RETAIL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Vastned Retail N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VASTNED RETAIL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,50 €
Last Close Price 16,84 €
Spread / Highest target 78,1%
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Taco T. J. de Groot Chief Executive Officer & Statutory Director
Marc C. van Gelder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinier Walta Chief Financial Officer & Statutory Director
Marieke Bax Member-Supervisory Board
Charlotte M. Insinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VASTNED RETAIL N.V.-36.93%318
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-16.55%18 346
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-61.82%17 388
SCENTRE GROUP-40.99%7 617
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-33.98%7 046
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-42.07%5 341
