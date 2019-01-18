Log in
VASTNED RETAIL N.V.
Vastned Retail N : Share buyback transactions 11-17 January 2019

01/18/2019 | 03:29am EST

Amsterdam, 18 January 2019 - Vastned, the listed European retail property company focusing on venues for premium shopping, reports the following transactions conducted under Vastned's current share buyback programme.

The share buyback programme of up to € 40 million was announced on October 19, 2018, and will be effected in the period from 19 October 2018 up to and including 31 March 2019. As the execution of this share buyback programme will depend on market conditions, the full amount may not be reached. An overview of the transactions from last week's trading days is provided below, including the cumulative repurchased amount under the share buyback programme. All shares are repurchased on Euronext Amsterdam.

Number of shares

Average price(€)

Total consideration(€)

11 January 2019

10,885

31.54

343,323.78

14 January 2019

10,885

31.50

342,839.19

15 January 2019

10,885

31.37

341,503.58

16 January 2019

10,885

31.83

346,428.60

17 January 2019

10,885

31.70

345,000.32

Week total

54,425

31.59

1,719,095.46

2018

292,208

33.47

9,780,205.35

2019 year to date

54,425

31.59

1,719,095.46

Total

346,633

33.17

11,499,300.81

Download the share buyback transactions Excel-file for detailed transaction information.

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the share repurchase program is made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014/EU).

Disclaimer

VastNed Retail NV published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 08:28:09 UTC
