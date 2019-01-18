Vastned Retail N : Share buyback transactions 11-17 January 2019

Amsterdam, 18 January 2019 - Vastned, the listed European retail property company focusing on venues for premium shopping, reports the following transactions conducted under Vastned's current share buyback programme.

The share buyback programme of up to € 40 million was announced on October 19, 2018, and will be effected in the period from 19 October 2018 up to and including 31 March 2019. As the execution of this share buyback programme will depend on market conditions, the full amount may not be reached. An overview of the transactions from last week's trading days is provided below, including the cumulative repurchased amount under the share buyback programme. All shares are repurchased on Euronext Amsterdam.

Number of shares Average price(€) Total consideration(€) 11 January 2019 10,885 31.54 343,323.78 14 January 2019 10,885 31.50 342,839.19 15 January 2019 10,885 31.37 341,503.58 16 January 2019 10,885 31.83 346,428.60 17 January 2019 10,885 31.70 345,000.32 Week total 54,425 31.59 1,719,095.46 2018 292,208 33.47 9,780,205.35 2019 year to date 54,425 31.59 1,719,095.46 Total 346,633 33.17 11,499,300.81

Download the share buyback transactions Excel-file for detailed transaction information.

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the share repurchase program is made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014/EU).