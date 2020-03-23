Log in
VASTNED RETAIL N.V.

VASTNED RETAIL N.V.

(VASTN)
03/23 03:46:11 am
14.73 EUR   -6.89%
03:22aVASTNED RETAIL N : Update on the impact of COVID-19
PU
03/05VASTNED RETAIL N : publishes agenda for AGM on 16 April 2020
PU
02/11VASTNED RETAIL N : Annual Results 2019
PU
Vastned Retail N : Update on the impact of COVID-19

03/23/2020 | 03:22am EDT

Amsterdam, 23 March 2020 - Vastned, the listed European retail property company focusing on 'venues for premium shopping', publishes an update on the situation caused by the COVID-19 virus.

The health and safety of its employees, tenants and visitors is paramount for Vastned. The company is following the instructions of the World Health Organization and of government authorities closely.

Vastned has taken measures in these challenging circumstances to ensure that its team is and remains fully operational. All employees are working from home, supported by excellent IT facilities, and the team is in close contact with each other and with the tenants of Vastned's property portfolio. In addition, Vastned is suspending all non-critical investment obligations until further notice and will implement operational cost reductions where necessary.

The break-out and spreading of COVID-19 (the corona virus) is impacting the business operations of Vastned's tenants in the various countries where it is active. The authorities in France, Spain and Belgium have announced that all non-essential shops and food & beverage establishments must remain closed. In the Netherlands, all food & beverage establishments have been closed. The Dutch government so far has not issued restrictions on retailers. Some retailers, however, have themselves announced that they will close their stores. Governments in various countries have announced a range of support measures to mitigate the impact on companies, including retailers. For the time being, the present situation does not affect the contractual obligations of the tenants; Vastned is in contact with its tenants in order to determine on a case by case basis how to deal with these extraordinary circumstances.

Vastned is closely following developments, and the management is holding intensive discussions on what measures might be necessary and what measures are possible. In view of the uncertainty about how long the present situation will last and what the impact of the government measures will be, it is not possible at this time to assess any impact on Vastned's result.

As stated in the press release on Vastned's FY 2019 results, as at 31 December 2019 the company had unused credit facilities of € 118.9 million and a short-term debt position (

Vastned believes that due to the high quality of its property portfolio, focusing on selected European cities with historic city centres and its financial position it is well-placed in the sector to deal with the present situation, as well as with the market recovery when the situation returns to normal.

Disclaimer

VastNed Retail NV published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 07:21:10 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 70,0 M
EBIT 2020 55,0 M
Net income 2020 -9,84 M
Debt 2020 660 M
Yield 2020 13,0%
P/E ratio 2020 -66,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -144x
EV / Sales2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2021 12,8x
Capitalization 271 M
Chart VASTNED RETAIL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Vastned Retail N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VASTNED RETAIL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,25  €
Last Close Price 15,82  €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Taco T. J. de Groot Chief Executive Officer & Statutory Director
Marc C. van Gelder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinier Walta Chief Financial Officer & Statutory Director
Marieke Bax Member-Supervisory Board
Charlotte M. Insinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VASTNED RETAIL N.V.-40.75%290
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-7.36%17 711
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-67.68%14 773
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-52.19%9 958
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-44.05%5 920
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-44.11%5 154
