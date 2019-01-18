Vastned Retail N : leases Calle Serrano 36 in Madrid to Sephora and places  50 million long-term bond loan

Leasing activity

Last week, Vastned signed a long-term lease with Sephora for Calle Serrano 36 in Madrid. The lease took effect immediately, and on balance has virtually identical conditions as for the last tenant.

Financing

Vastned has placed a € 50 million long-term bond loan with Pricoa Capital Group. The bond loan has a 7-year duration and a 2.73% coupon. The new loan will be used to refinance existing loans.

The present financing structure, including the abovementioned new loan, provides sufficient financial room to redeem the convertible bond that matures in April 2019. Vastned's conservative financing policy will be maintained, including the objective of financing with at least 25% non-bank loans.