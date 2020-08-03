Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Vaxart, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/03/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vaxart, Inc. (“Vaxart” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VXRT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Vaxart is the subject of a New York Times article published on July 25, 2020. According to the Times, “Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from Warp Speed.” Following the surprise announcement that the Company had a potential coronavirus vaccine, that “Vaxart's shares soared,” and “Company insiders, who weeks earlier had received stock options worth a few million dollars, saw the value of those awards increase sixfold.” The article adds, “a hedge fund that partly controlled the company walked away with more than $200 million in instant profits,” and that “Vaxart's board members also received large grants of stock options, giving them the right to buy shares in the company at prices well below where the stock is now trading.” Based on this report, shares of Vaxart fell by as much as 20% on July 27, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of The Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
