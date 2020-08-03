INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Vaxart, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vaxart, Inc. (“Vaxart” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VXRT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Vaxart is the subject of a New York Times article published on July 25, 2020. According to the Times, “Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from Warp Speed.” Following the surprise announcement that the Company had a potential coronavirus vaccine, that “Vaxart's shares soared,” and “Company insiders, who weeks earlier had received stock options worth a few million dollars, saw the value of those awards increase sixfold.” The article adds, “a hedge fund that partly controlled the company walked away with more than $200 million in instant profits,” and that “Vaxart's board members also received large grants of stock options, giving them the right to buy shares in the company at prices well below where the stock is now trading.” Based on this report, shares of Vaxart fell by as much as 20% on July 27, 2020.

