The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) on Behalf of Investors

On June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a news release announcing that it had been selected for Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat the coronavirus.

On July 25, 2020, a New York Times article revealed that Vaxart’s vaccine candidate was included in a trial on primates that a federal agency was organizing in conjunction with Operation Warp Speed. However, the Company was not selected to receive significant financial support from Operation Warp Speed.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 20% during intraday trading on July 27, 2020.

