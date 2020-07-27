Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) on Behalf of Investors

07/27/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Vaxart, Inc. ("Vaxart " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VXRT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a news release announcing that it had been selected for Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat the coronavirus.

On July 25, 2020, a New York Times article revealed that Vaxart’s vaccine candidate was included in a trial on primates that a federal agency was organizing in conjunction with Operation Warp Speed. However, the Company was not selected to receive significant financial support from Operation Warp Speed.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 20% during intraday trading on July 27, 2020.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Vaxart securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
