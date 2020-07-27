VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) on behalf of Vaxart stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Vaxart has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a news release announcing that it had been selected for Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat the coronavirus.

On July 25, 2020, a New York Times article revealed that Vaxart’s vaccine candidate was included in a trial on primates that a federal agency was organizing in conjunction with Operation Warp Speed. However, the Company was not selected to receive significant financial support from Operation Warp Speed.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 20% on July 27, 2020, to close at $11.16 per share.

