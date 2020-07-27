Log in
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/27/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) on behalf of Vaxart stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Vaxart has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a news release announcing that it had been selected for Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat the coronavirus.

On July 25, 2020, a New York Times article revealed that Vaxart’s vaccine candidate was included in a trial on primates that a federal agency was organizing in conjunction with Operation Warp Speed. However, the Company was not selected to receive significant financial support from Operation Warp Speed.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 20% on July 27, 2020, to close at $11.16 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vaxart shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
