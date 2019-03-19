Vaxart : Announces $3 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market

Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its
proprietary oral vaccine platform, today announced that it has entered
into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the
purchase and sale in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market
of 1,200,000 shares of the Vaxart’s common stock, at a purchase price of
$2.50 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $3 million. The
offering is expected to close on or about March 20, 2019, subject to the
satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the
offering.
The shares of common stock are being offered by Vaxart pursuant to a
“shelf” registration statement previously filed with and declared
effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The
offering of the shares of common stock will be made only by means of a
prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A
prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the
offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus supplement
and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from
H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY
10022, or by calling (646) 975-6996 or by emailing placements@hcwco.com
or at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing
oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine
platform. Vaxart’s vaccines are designed to generate broad and durable
immune responses that protect against a wide range of infectious
diseases and may also be useful for the treatment of chronic viral
infections and cancer. Vaxart’s vaccines are administered using a
convenient room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.
Vaxart believes that tableted vaccines are easier to distribute and
administer than injectable vaccines and have the potential to
significantly increase vaccination rates. Vaxart’s development programs
include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against
norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as
well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV).
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve
substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than
statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding
our strategy, prospects, plans and objectives, results from preclinical
and clinical trials, commercialization agreements and licenses, beliefs
and expectations of management are forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as
“believe,” “could,” “potential,” “will” and other words and terms of
similar meaning. Examples of such statements include, but are not
limited to, expected gross proceeds, the expected closing of the
offering, statements relating to the Vaxart’s ability to develop and
commercialize its product candidates and clinical results and trial
data; the expected timing of the initiation of the Phase 1 bivalent
study and Phase 2 monovalent challenge study; and Vaxart’s expectations
with respect to the advantages it believes its oral vaccine platform can
offer over injectable alternatives, particularly for mucosal pathogens
such as norovirus, flu and RSV. Vaxart may not actually achieve the
plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections
disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or
events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations
and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various
factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from
these forward-looking statements, including Vaxart’s ability to raise
sufficient capital to fund the continued development of its product
candidates and complete its planned studies and trials, that Vaxart’s
product candidates may not be approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory
authorities; that, even if approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory
authorities, Vaxart’s product candidates may not achieve broad market
acceptance; that Vaxart may experience manufacturing issues and delays;
and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of Vaxart’s
Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC. Vaxart does not assume
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as
required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005746/en/