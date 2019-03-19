Vaxart : Announces $3 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market

Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market of 1,200,000 shares of the Vaxart’s common stock, at a purchase price of $2.50 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $3 million. The offering is expected to close on or about March 20, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered by Vaxart pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering of the shares of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by calling (646) 975-6996 or by emailing placements@hcwco.com or at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. Vaxart’s vaccines are designed to generate broad and durable immune responses that protect against a wide range of infectious diseases and may also be useful for the treatment of chronic viral infections and cancer. Vaxart’s vaccines are administered using a convenient room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection. Vaxart believes that tableted vaccines are easier to distribute and administer than injectable vaccines and have the potential to significantly increase vaccination rates. Vaxart’s development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV).

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, prospects, plans and objectives, results from preclinical and clinical trials, commercialization agreements and licenses, beliefs and expectations of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “believe,” “could,” “potential,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, expected gross proceeds, the expected closing of the offering, statements relating to the Vaxart’s ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates and clinical results and trial data; the expected timing of the initiation of the Phase 1 bivalent study and Phase 2 monovalent challenge study; and Vaxart’s expectations with respect to the advantages it believes its oral vaccine platform can offer over injectable alternatives, particularly for mucosal pathogens such as norovirus, flu and RSV. Vaxart may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including Vaxart’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fund the continued development of its product candidates and complete its planned studies and trials, that Vaxart’s product candidates may not be approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory authorities; that, even if approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory authorities, Vaxart’s product candidates may not achieve broad market acceptance; that Vaxart may experience manufacturing issues and delays; and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of Vaxart’s Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC. Vaxart does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005746/en/