VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI : Announcement of Capital Increase in the BORME

Madrid, 21 June 2019

Pursuant to the terms set forth in Article 17 of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 with regard to abuse of markets and Article 228 of the Consolidated Text of the Stock Exchange Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 dated October 23 and other related provisions, as well as Notice 6/2018 of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil ("MAB"), VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company" or "VBARE") hereby publishes the following:

RELEVANT FACT

In accordance with the Completed Prospectus Document (DAC) published on the MAB website (https://www.bolsasymercados.es/mab/esp/SOCIMI/Ficha/VBARE_IBERIAN_PROPERTIES

_SOCIMI__S_A__ES0105196002.aspx) and on the Company's website (http://www.vbarealestate.com/es/inversores), the announcement in the Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry (BORME) corresponding to the capital increase agreed by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on 19 June 2019 in second call, in the terms provided in article 297.1 a) of the Capital Companies Law (LSC), the full text of which is attached below.

Mr. Íñigo Sánchez del Campo Basagoiti

Non-Board Secretary of the Board of Directors

VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

